South River, NJ

Middlesex over South River - Girls basketball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Neysa Aguilar netted 17 points to lead Middlesex to a 49-37 win over South River, in South River. Middlesex (3-1) led 27-10 at the half. Jessica Devine...

