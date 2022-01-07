ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chatfield denies rape claims, says both were consenting adults

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who was...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer charged over ‘inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty’

A police constable accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty has been charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, a Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC.)He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 January.The IOPC said in a statement: “Following a referral from TVP in November 2019, we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021. “We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
nbc25news.com

Michigan House members ordered to preserve documents related to Lee Chatfield

LANSING, Mich. — The Speaker of Michigan House of Representatives ordered members Saturday to keep any documents about the conduct of former Speaker Lee Chatfield or use of resources while he was in office, according to a Republican spokesperson. Chatfield is being investigated by the Michigan State Police following...
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Chatfield
atlantatribune.com

FBI Informant Exposes Active KKK Members Working In Law Enforcement

An FBI informant working undercover inside a Florida chapter of the Ku Klux Klan exposed a troubling connection between the white supremacist organization’s members and local law enforcement agencies. For ten years, Joe Moore worked as a confidential informant in the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, as a key...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#House
KRMG

Derek Chauvin wants to go to federal prison, even though it means he'll do more time

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to killing George Floyd in 2020 -- when he dug his knee into the back of the Black man's neck even though he was aware Floyd had lost consciousness and pulse. But in exchange for his plea, Chauvin, 45, made one request: that he be allowed to do his time in federal prison, even if it means he will serve a longer sentence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Chinese couple sentenced to death for killing the man’s two young children so they could start a new family

A Chinese couple have been sentenced to death for conspiring to kill the man’s two children from his previous marriage — just so they could start a new family.The man and woman “violated both the law and moral limits” for the act that caused “a terrible social influence,” a Chinese court said while delivering the conviction on Tuesday.Zhang Bo had began an extra-marital affair with Ye Chengchen from China’s Chongqing municipality and soon after Zhang divorced his then-wife Chen Meilin in February last year, the two decided to kill the children.The father threw his one-year-old son and two-year-old daughter out...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

New Hampshire Court Rules White Woman Who Threatened Black Child Violated Civil Rights Law

A New Hampshire court ruled a woman violated the state’s civil rights law when she called a Black child a racial slur and threatened to kneel on his neck. As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Kristina Graper, 51, was accused of threatening a Black child in a new Hampshire park in May after he accidentally broke her son’s toy in a park. Graper called the 9-year-old boy a racial slur after he broke the toy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol rioter who stole Nancy Pelosi’s sign is accused of killing mother-of-two in drink-driving crash

An accused Capitol rioter who was caught on video stealing a sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office has now been charged with killing a mother-of-two in a drink-driving crash.Emily Hernandez, 22, was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when she drove westbound along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Franklin County, Missouri, on Wednesday night, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.Victoria Wilson, a 32-year-old mother-of-two, and her husband Ryan Wilson, 36, were travelling in their car in the right direction along the eastbound lanes when, just after 7pm, the two cars collided.The crash caused the Wilsons’ car to spin...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy