76ers vs. Spurs: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers have developed quite the hot streak lately. Coming off of one of their most disappointing losses this season a couple of weeks ago against the undermanned Atlanta Hawks at home, the Sixers embarked on a three-game road trip beginning in the Nation's capital.
As the Sixers took on the Washington Wizards for the first time this year, they found a way to dominate on the road and start what eventually became a significant win streak. The following game, the Sixers took on the Toronto Raptors up North and came away with another win.
Then when they returned to the court last Thursday, the Sixers snuck out of Brooklyn with a big win against the Nets after losing their two previous games against them. Philadelphia entered the new year on a three-game win streak.
They kicked off 2022 by making it four in a row as they hosted and dominated the Houston Rockets at home on Monday. After getting a game in South Philly, the Sixers had to hit the road once again to face the Orlando Magic.
A young Magic team gave the Sixers a run for their money. However, they didn't have the star power to overcome the red-hot Sixers. Therefore, Philly picked up its fifth-straight win in Orlando on Wednesday night.
Now, the Sixers are set to return home and host the San Antonio Spurs for the first time on Friday night. Will the Sixers tie their season win streak with a sixth-straight win over San Antonio? Or will the Spurs pull off the upset win in South Philly?
76ers vs. Spurs Odds and Betting Info
Key Game Notes
- The Sixers are 6-4 over the last ten games
- Philadelphia is currently on a five-game win streak
- At home, the Sixers are 7-8 this season
- The Spurs have won five of their last ten games
- On the road, the Spurs are 8-12 this year
- The Sixers have won five-straight games against the Spurs over the last three years
- The Spurs are 13-7 against the spread in their last 20 games
- The Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games
Injury Report
76ers
Danny Green - Questionable
Isaiah Joe - Questionable
Tyrese Maxey - Out
Shake Milton - Out
Paul Reed - Out
Ben Simmons - Out
Jaden Springer - Out
Spurs
Devontae Cook - Questionable
Lonnie Walker IV - Questionable
Zach Collins
Keldon Johnson - Out
Doug McDermott - Out
Devin Vassell - Out
Derrick White - Out
Thaddeus Young - Out
Game Odds
Sixers -6.5
Moneyline: PHI -300, SAS +240
Total O/U: 216.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
