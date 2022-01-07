Isaiah Joe, Danny Green's Playing Status vs. Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers' injury report is loaded up with names once again. Just as the team was slowly getting healthier, the Sixers suffered some notable setbacks over the last week. Obviously, COVID-19 plays a key part in Philly's absences.

As the Sixers have dealt with a majority of their roster entering the health and safety protocol at one point over the last couple of months, the team continues to see guys miss time due to COVID-related reasons.

The good news is the Sixers will get a reinforcement on Friday night as Matisse Thybulle is the latest member of the Sixers to get cleared out of the NBA's health and safety protocol. However, Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, and Jaden Springer remain out due to COVID-related reasons -- and the Sixers have several other players out on Friday as well due to other setbacks.

The Rest of the Report

In addition to Maxey, Reed, and Springer, the Sixers also ruled out Ben Simmons due to personal reasons and Shake Milton because of a back contusion ahead of Friday night's matchup against San Antonio.

When the Sixers released their injury report on Thursday night, they also had the second-year guard Isaiah Joe, and the veteran forward Danny Green listed as questionable.

Joe, who injured the back of his right leg during Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic, won't get the green light to play on Friday night. The fact that Joe was initially questionable is a good sign his injury is nothing significant. Unfortunately, it's enough to keep the young guard off the floor on Friday.

As for Danny Green, he's cleared for action despite having a sore calf. While he will get the nod to play on Friday, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Green's minutes would be restricted as he works on getting one-hundred percent healthy again.

