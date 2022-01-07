ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Isaiah Joe, Danny Green's Playing Status vs. Spurs

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44A8XN_0dftaAvM00

The Philadelphia 76ers' injury report is loaded up with names once again. Just as the team was slowly getting healthier, the Sixers suffered some notable setbacks over the last week. Obviously, COVID-19 plays a key part in Philly's absences.

As the Sixers have dealt with a majority of their roster entering the health and safety protocol at one point over the last couple of months, the team continues to see guys miss time due to COVID-related reasons.

The good news is the Sixers will get a reinforcement on Friday night as Matisse Thybulle is the latest member of the Sixers to get cleared out of the NBA's health and safety protocol. However, Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, and Jaden Springer remain out due to COVID-related reasons -- and the Sixers have several other players out on Friday as well due to other setbacks.

The Rest of the Report

In addition to Maxey, Reed, and Springer, the Sixers also ruled out Ben Simmons due to personal reasons and Shake Milton because of a back contusion ahead of Friday night's matchup against San Antonio.

When the Sixers released their injury report on Thursday night, they also had the second-year guard Isaiah Joe, and the veteran forward Danny Green listed as questionable.

Joe, who injured the back of his right leg during Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic, won't get the green light to play on Friday night. The fact that Joe was initially questionable is a good sign his injury is nothing significant. Unfortunately, it's enough to keep the young guard off the floor on Friday.

As for Danny Green, he's cleared for action despite having a sore calf. While he will get the nod to play on Friday, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Green's minutes would be restricted as he works on getting one-hundred percent healthy again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Danny Green Has High Praise for Klay Thompson

The last time Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson played a game, the NBA was quite different. The COVID-19 pandemic hadn't started. The Toronto Raptors haven't been crowned champions yet, and Danny Green was still a couple of years away from joining the Philadelphia 76ers. At the time, the...
NBA
Philadelphia Sports Nation

What to do with Danny Green?

On Wednesday night Danny Green put up a historical performance; Green was the 12th player in NBA history to put up a “Snell.” Now, what exactly is a “Snell”? Well, maybe you have seen this famous image before on NBA Twitter. A “Snell” is when you...
NBA
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Danny Green Still Has Value to the Sixers

Danny Green had a… unique stat line this week vs the Orlando Magic. Green played 24 minutes, had 0 points, rebounds, assists, and blocks with a -13 plus-minus. The only stat that Green managed to put up was 1 steal which was later added via stat corrections. This game...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Tyrese Maxey
AllClippers

Danny Green Wishes He Could Take Back Play That Injured Klay Thompson

After a two-year absence, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson is back. The five-time All-Star made his season debut on Sunday night, putting up 17 points in his first game since the 2019 NBA Finals. It was that series where he tore his ACL, which would ultimately be followed be an achilles tear, causing him to miss the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spurs#Sixers#Covid#Maxey Reed#The Orlando Magic#Sports Illustrated#Twitter
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers reporter Kristina Pink slips and falls after postgame interview

High heels and slick hardwood are not the best combination, and Los Angeles Clippers sideline reporter Kristina Pink unfortunately learned that the hard way on Sunday. Pink took a hard fall at the conclusion of her on-court interview with Amir Coffey following the Clippers’ 106-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The fall looked really bad, but Pink laughed it off and did not appear to be seriously injured.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins With A Bold Prediction: "I Believe Ja Morant Has A Michael Jordan Type Of Ceiling. And I Don’t Expect You To Agree But Save This Tweet And Tag Me In 10 years!"

Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“They’re grown men”- Giannis Antetokounmpo delivers unapologetic verdict on Kyrie Irving’s vaccine stance

Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night where they faced the Indiana Pacers that took place in the Gainbride Fieldhouse located at Indianapolis. Kyrie who was absent since the beginning of the season has been called back by the franchise as a “part-time”n following the upcoming road games of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Nets guard played his very first game against the Pacers where he recorded 22 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists giving a big -boost to the teams starting line-up.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy