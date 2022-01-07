USC offensive line leveled up in '21

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. The search: It has been confirmed by Oklahoma star quarterback Caleb Williams that he is currently in Los Angeles and visiting USC. Caleb confirmed his L.A. visit on his social media site with some sideline level video and photos during Sunday's Rams and 49'ers Game at SoFi Stadium. Meanwhile, Williams meeting with Trojans' head coach Lincoln Riley during this time could decide where this young signal-calling prodigy will take his first snap of 2022. In the great search for answers, could the biggest answered question for Caleb and his father, who was expected to accompany Caleb on his trip to L.A., come down to Riley and new offensive line coach Josh Henson reassuring the dual-threat wunderkind and his dad that Caleb will be well protected behind the Trojans’ reschemed 2022 offensive line?

