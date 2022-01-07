ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC offensive line leveled up in '21

By R.J. Abeytia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the 2020 season there was no shortage of wailing and gnashing of teeth about the performance of USC’s offensive line and for good reason. The Trojan run game was not great and the team seemed to lose countless crucial third or fourth-and-short battles that tilted odds against USC’s chances of...

ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
BO NIX
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Bryce Young Reveals What Mac Jones Told Him Before Title Game

Last season, Bryce Young watched Mac Jones lead Alabama to a national title. Now, it’s Young’s turn to show the world that he can be the starting quarterback on a championship team. During this Saturday’s news conference, Young was asked if he’s heard from any former Alabama quarterbacks...
NFL
247Sports

Wildcat Matt Miller will be remembered for his selfless style

Look back more than 25 years and Kansas State had already emerged from the wilderness as a rising threat in college football circles. The Wildcats won nine games in each of the 1993 and 1994 seasons and the chunk-yardage play was an emphasis often through use of spread formations and on the strength of Chad May’s arm.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Person
Graham Harrell
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Oklahoma transfer wide receiver spotted in Los Angeles

Could Mario Williams follow Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC? Williams’ Instagram story is fueling speculation. It appears Williams is taking a visit to USC after transferring from Oklahoma earlier this week. The Tampa, Florida native certainly got fans talking with this post. Williams’ decision to enter the portal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Steve Spurrier makes national championship game pick

Georgia has had plenty of chances to beat Alabama over the years. There was the 2012 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 32-28 and the 26-23 heartbreaking defeat in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, just to name a couple. Kirby Smart’s teams have been right there with the Crimson Tide, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and hand Nick Saban’s program a loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

IMHO Sunday: Caleb in L.A., does transfer hinge on the USC offensive line? (UPDATED)

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. The search: It has been confirmed by Oklahoma star quarterback Caleb Williams that he is currently in Los Angeles and visiting USC. Caleb confirmed his L.A. visit on his social media site with some sideline level video and photos during Sunday's Rams and 49'ers Game at SoFi Stadium. Meanwhile, Williams meeting with Trojans' head coach Lincoln Riley during this time could decide where this young signal-calling prodigy will take his first snap of 2022. In the great search for answers, could the biggest answered question for Caleb and his father, who was expected to accompany Caleb on his trip to L.A., come down to Riley and new offensive line coach Josh Henson reassuring the dual-threat wunderkind and his dad that Caleb will be well protected behind the Trojans’ reschemed 2022 offensive line?
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Might Be Getting Fired On Sunday

It’s the final day of the NFL’s 2021 regular season, which means it might be time for a head coach firing or two. The Denver Broncos wrapped up their season on Saturday, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final game of their regular season. Denver finished...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Giants Run Most Embarrassing Play Of The Year

The New York Giants just ran what has to be the most embarrassing play of the NFL’s 2021 regular season. New York, facing a 3rd and 9 late in the second quarter, decided to run a quarterback sneak out of a heavy formation. Seriously. The Giants were inside of...
NFL
The Spun

The Bucs Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss On Sunday

The hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiving unit. After losing Chris Godwin to a season-ending injury and cutting Antonio Brown, Tom Brady has lost another notable target. Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson was injured and taken into the locker room in the first half of...
NFL
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS

