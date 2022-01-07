Has Jana Kramer's Rumored Boyfriend Finally Been Identified?

Halle Bailey, one half of the iconic R&B music duo Chloe x Halle, is taking over Hollywood following multiple Grammy nominations for their latest album Ungodly Hour and snagging the coveted role of Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid set for a 2023 release. The singer's interest in music started around the age of 11 when she and her older sister, Chloe, started covering songs on YouTube. The duo's unique sound was an instant hit with viewers and eventually caught the attention of big names like Ellen Degeneres, who invited them onto the Ellen Degeneres Show in 2012. Recognizing their sheer talent, Beyoncé signed Halle and Chloe to her record label Parkwood Entertainment, and they've since recorded two albums, 2018's The Kids Are Alright and 2020's Ungodly Hour. Talented and beautiful, Halle has to be dating someone, right?

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO