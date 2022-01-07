ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Jana Kramer's Rumored Boyfriend Finally Been Identified?

By Kayla Rivera
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jana Kramer and her now ex-husband Mike Caussin were married for almost six years before the country music singer decided to officially file for divorce earlier last year, per ET. But now, she's moving on with a new man. Kramer and Caussin got married in 2015 and welcomed their...

Us Weekly

Does Jana Kramer Have a New Man? All the Signs About Who She’s Dating After Mike Caussin Divorce

Back in the saddle? Jana Kramer sparked relationship speculation in early December — and eagle-eyed fans think they know who her mystery man may be. The One Tree Hill alum, 38, filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April after nearly six years of marriage, finalizing the proceedings in July. The former couple briefly separated in 2016 before renewing their vows and had been candid about their ups and downs over the years, including Caussin’s infidelity.
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
POPSUGAR

Everything to Know About Halle Bailey's Rumored New Boyfriend, DDG

Halle Bailey, one half of the iconic R&B music duo Chloe x Halle, is taking over Hollywood following multiple Grammy nominations for their latest album Ungodly Hour and snagging the coveted role of Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid set for a 2023 release. The singer's interest in music started around the age of 11 when she and her older sister, Chloe, started covering songs on YouTube. The duo's unique sound was an instant hit with viewers and eventually caught the attention of big names like Ellen Degeneres, who invited them onto the Ellen Degeneres Show in 2012. Recognizing their sheer talent, Beyoncé signed Halle and Chloe to her record label Parkwood Entertainment, and they've since recorded two albums, 2018's The Kids Are Alright and 2020's Ungodly Hour. Talented and beautiful, Halle has to be dating someone, right?
Us Weekly

Colton Underwood and Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Happiness achieved. Colton Underwood was once scared to be his true self, but he found love with boyfriend Jordan C. Brown after embracing his identity. Bachelor Nation first met the former NFL player when he competed on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. After failing to form a lasting connection with the Minnesota native, Underwood moved on to season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise but again left the show single. He ultimately got his opportunity to hand out the roses when he starred as the Bachelor during season 23, which aired in 2019.
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
Popculture

Will Smith's Ex-Wife Joins 'Real Housewives' Franchise

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting a new housewife. Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of blockbuster star Will Smith, will be joining the show in its upcoming 12th season. Zampino is joining the show as a friend to Garcelle Beauvais. Beauvais joined the cast in its 10th season, becoming the first Black housewife in the franchise's history. Zampino will be only the second Black woman heavily featured on the show. She recently guest-hosted the daytime talk show The Real alongside Beauvais.
