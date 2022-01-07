Howard County Healthcare Workers Get New Funding to Battle the Pandemic
ELLICOTT CITY, MD - DECEMBER 19: Newly elected Howard County Executive Calvin Ball talks about what the future may hold for the historic downtown area December 19, 2018 in Ellicott City, MD. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images) BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball...
The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
Many of Delaware’s hospital systems are implementing crisis standards because of a record breaking surge in cases of COVID-19. Delaware continues to break records for COVID-19 infections. As of Sunday, the state is reporting an average of almost 2,800 new cases per day. In comparison, the highest spike the state ever recorded previously was around 850 cases per day a year ago.
Shelby County Health Department director Dr. Michelle Taylor also complained about employers requiring a test for workers who have quarantined for the recommended five days to return to work after initially testing positive for COVID.
Residents in Renfrew County and District are asked to not take frustrations out on healthcare workers. Acting Medical Officer of Health with the Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) Dr. Robert Cushman says some residents have voiced anger and displeasure about the vaccine booking system, lack of testing and restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus. You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form.
Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As COVID-19 omicron variant cases spike in California, state public health officials are modifying when medical professionals can return to work if they test positive, but only under certain conditions.
The California Department of Public Health released the guidance over the weekend reporting that if healthcare workers are asymptomatic then they can return to work without testing or isolating but must wear fit-tested N95 respirators.
The temporary guidance goes through February 1 and is meant to alleviate staffing shortages at medical facilities. However, the California Nurses Association is pushing back.
“We really believe what Governor Newsom and the DPH did by...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large number of hospitalizations has doctors and Baltimore City leaders continuing to urge people to get vaccinated.
Baltimore City launched a new PSA called “Baltimore vs. COVID” to try to get more people to get vaccinated. It features many local faces, including pastors, barbers and Mayor Brandon Scott.
It’s geared toward trying to get people vaccinated.
A doctor told WJZ that vaccines are the best way to keep our hospitals from being overrun.
“There is no question about it,” University of Maryland Medical Center Chief Clinical Officer Dr. David Marcozzi said. “Hospitals cannot fix this problem. The public can fix...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 12,000 Marylanders have died since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data from the state health department.
The state reported 47 more people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 12,016 since the start of the pandemic.
Maryland reported 9,683 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while the statewide positivity rate remained flat and hospitalizations increased,
Hospitalizations increased by 78, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,364. Of those, 2,788 adults are in acute care and 532 adults are in intensive care. Thirty-eight children are in acute care and six are...
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, COVID-19 staff shortages are forcing Crozer Health to make major changes. Beginning Friday, Crozer Health will temporarily close the Springfield Hospital emergency department.
Patients needing emergency care will be directed to nearby hospitals and urgent care centers.
Crozer-Chester Medical Center has suspended an in-patient substance abuse program.
Remaining staff will be temporarily allocated to Crozer’s other medical centers.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Health Department is partnering with the Mayors Office and the Office of Performance and Innovation to air a COVID-19 vaccine awareness PSA as part of the Baltimore vs. COVID Campaign.
The commercial will air starting on Monday, Jan. 10, and will continue throughout the next few weeks.
“This is about showing that we are all in this together,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “With the recent rise in cases and the heavy burden being placed on our hospitals, it is incredibly important that we convince unvaccinated residents to get their shots. Even with the Omicron Variant, vaccination remains the best defense against serious COVID infections.”
The PSA will consist of a series of interviews in which Baltimore residents will reveal the personal and pragmatic reasons they have decided to get the vaccine.
“Engaging trusted neighborhood leaders and community advocates from our varied communities can save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, BCHD Commissioner said. “When we leverage their voice and message about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination series, they help to further provide residents with the tools necessary to make informed decisions. As a result, consistent communication about the vaccination from credible messengers is mutually beneficial.”
The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. • Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high. Wear a mask indoors in public spaces. •...
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued new guidance on COVID-19 isolation and testing for health care workers: Health care workers who are exposed to COVID-19 and are asymptomatic can now return to work immediately without quarantining and testing, and those who test positive and are asymptomatic may return to work immediately without isolation and without testing.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in the state of New York, and in response Governor Kathy Hochul said late last week that healthcare workers would be required to get a booster shot, a mandate that's pending approval from the New York Public Health and Health Planning Council. According...
A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been declared in Baltimore City from Monday morning through Wednesday morning. The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported three cold-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this season.
With the highly contagious omicron variant sending more people to California hospitals, the California Department of Public Health issued new guidelines Saturday, in an effort to make sure there is enough staff to handle the increase. According to new state guidelines, health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 will...
