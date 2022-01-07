ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-09 01:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST MONDAY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 00:42:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Strong winds with blowing snow, low visibility and cold wind chills occuring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Expect visibilities to be reduced at times to one half mile. Wind chills of 45 below. * WHERE...Near Brooks Range Passes. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. North winds gusting to 45 mph will begin to diminish late this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 06:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW CONTINUES TO AFFECT ONEIDA COUNTY NORTH OF THE THE THRUWAY At 1205 PM EST, a wide band of heavy snow was located over northern Oneida County, north of the NY Thruway. While light snow occasionally reaches as far south as Rome and Utica, the heaviest snowfall is over the northwest corner of the county, including the communities of Camden, Glenmore, and Florence. Snowfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour at times in these areas, with near zero visibility. The snowfall is likely to continue to affect the same area over the next couple of hours, with a slow, temporary drift to the north expected after 2 PM. SAFETY INFO... Use extreme caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cortland, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5 1 1 from within the state. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cortland; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Cayuga County, Tompkins and Cortland Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will affect the morning commute on Tuesday.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 05:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations from a light glaze to a few hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Davenport, Cheney, Spokane Valley, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Uniontown, Fairfield, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
FERRY COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 20:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McKean, Potter, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 12:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McKean; Potter; Tioga A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MCKEAN...POTTER...AND TIOGA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 803 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Lawrenceville to Harrison Valley to near Coudersport to Westline and moving east at 40 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Millerton and Harrison Valley around 810 PM EST. Westfield around 815 PM EST. Gaines around 820 PM EST. Denton Hill State Park, Lyman Run State Park and Smethport around 825 PM EST. Keeneyville and Crosby around 830 PM EST. Wellsboro, Galeton and Betula around 835 PM EST. Travelers on US-6 in northern Pennsylvania should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions as the band of heavy snow moves across the highway. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington Very Cold with Icy Patches on Roads this morning With temperatures well below freezing, watch for icy patches on roads, side walks, decks and the like this morning. Be prepared for potential hazardous driving conditions through the morning commute. Be especially cautious when driving over bridges and overpasses.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 21:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sussex A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SUSSEX...CARBON AND MONROE COUNTIES At 954 PM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from Millrift to near Williamsport. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. You can expect rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Montague, Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Sussex, Branchville, High Point, Werry Lake, Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, Vernon Valley, Skytop, Tannersville, Long Pond, Kresgeville and Sun Valley. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 77 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 309. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elkhart, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, St. Joseph, Starke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 22:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; St. Joseph; Starke Light Snow This Morning A band of light snow is moving across the area this morning. Accumulations around an inch are expected and this may cause some slick spots on area roads. Visibilities are also reduced. Anyone travelling this morning is urged to slow down and leave extra time to reach your destination. The snow will diminish by late morning.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 11:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 23:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Emergency management and law enforcement are asking all citizens to use extreme caution in and around the Roaring Fork River. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield; Pitkin FLOOD ADVISORY FOR A POTENTIAL ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following counties, in northwest Colorado, Eagle and Garfield. In west central Colorado, Pitkin. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Anglers and anyone near or in the Roaring Fork River should use extreme caution and be on the lookout for ice and debris flowing in the river. Move away from the river and seek higher ground as necessary. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1148 AM MST, A potential ice jam near the advisory area was reported with minor flooding becoming possible. These conditions could linger through the weekend into early next week.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cameron, McKean, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 12:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron; McKean; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Tioga A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF MCKEAN...POTTER...NORTHERN CLINTON...CAMERON...NORTHERN LYCOMING...AND TIOGA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 843 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Sylvania to near Elk River and moving southeast at 30 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Cameron around 910 PM EST. Wharton around 920 PM EST. Stevenson Dam, Kettle Creek State Park and Tamarack around 930 PM EST. Drivers on US-15 between Mansfield and Buttonwood should be prepared for rapidly-changing conditions as the snow squall moves over the area. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 05:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations from a light glaze to a few hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Davenport, Cheney, Spokane Valley, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Uniontown, Fairfield, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
FERRY COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 15:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with blowing snow reducing visibilities below one-half mile in spots. * WHERE...Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Ritchie; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur AN AREA OF LIGHT SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN CALHOUN RANDOLPH...UPSHUR...WEBSTER...BARBOUR...HARRISON...SOUTHEASTERN RITCHIE...CENTRAL POCAHONTAS...DODDRIDGE...TAYLOR...GILMER...LEWIS AND BRAXTON COUNTIES Light snow and flurries will overspread the area this afternoon and taper off this evening. Snow may dust the ground across the lowlands, with an inch or two of accumulation confined to the northern mountain counties. With temperatures well below freezing, some slick spots may develop on untreated roads, especially on secondary roads and residential streets. Locations impacted include Clarksburg, Elkins, Buckhannon, Grafton, Weston, Philippi, Sutton, Grantsville, Webster Springs, Bridgeport, Shinnston, Belington, and Lumberport. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 56 and 129. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 51 and 82. Route 19 between mile markers 66 and 68. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 35. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Monroe A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SUSSEX...CARBON AND MONROE COUNTIES At 954 PM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from Millrift to near Williamsport. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. You can expect rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Montague, Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Sussex, Branchville, High Point, Werry Lake, Pocono Pines, Lake Harmony, Vernon Valley, Skytop, Tannersville, Long Pond, Kresgeville and Sun Valley. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 77 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 278 and 309. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 12.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Elk, Montour, Northern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 12:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Elk; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Union SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1011 PM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from near Ricketts Glen State Park to near Sandy and moving southeast at 30 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Ricketts Glen State Park and Jamison City around 1015 PM EST. Curwensville around 1035 PM EST. Jeffries around 1055 PM EST. Houtzdale around 1100 PM EST. * For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois and Nescopek exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to 247. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 99 from mile markers 60 to 85. Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 29. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 09:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 14:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie An intense lake effect snow band will affect northern Ashtabula Erie and northwestern Crawford Counties Until 230 PM EST. At 104 PM EST, radar indicated an intense lake effect snow band extending on a southwest to northeast line from Ashtabula to Corry, PA. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility rapidly dropping to less than a quarter of a mile 1 to 2 inches of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Erie, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Corry, Edinboro, Geneva, North East, Union City, Girard, North Kingsville, Waterford, Albion, Wattsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Wesleyville, Lake City and Austinburg. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this snow band passes your location.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 16:57:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Atmospheric river moving into Western Washington tonight and stalling over the area until Wednesday. Snow levels rising up to 5000 feet tonight and to 6500 to 8000 feet by Wednesday. Heavy rain forecast for the mountains with the heaviest rains over the Olympics. Rainfall totals for tonight through Wednesday in the Olympics in the 5 to 10 inch range, North Cascades 3 to 5 inches and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and Southern Cascades. The atmospheric river will lift north of the area late Wednesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain over the mountains tonight through Wednesday. Rivers flowing out of the Olympics could begin flooding Tuesday with rivers flowing off the Cascades possibly flooding beginning Wednesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 12:05:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Northern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 830 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from Shehawken to Springfield and moving southeast at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rush, Jackson, Athens, Towanda, Clifford, Canton, Forest City, West Franklin, Wysox and Springville. This includes the following highway exits Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 206 and 223. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 20:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Wayne A BAND OF HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ORLEANS...WAYNE... GENESEE...MONROE...NIAGARA...AND NORTHERN ERIE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy lake effect snow will continue to move south across the Niagara Frontier and Greater Rochester Area through mid evening. This band of snow will briefly reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel conditions will rapidly deteriorate with poor visibility and snow covered roads. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...The band of heavy lake effect snow will move south from the south shore of Lake Ontario to the NY State Thruway through mid evening. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rochester, Greece, Irondequoit, Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Chili, Lockport, Batavia, Amherst, Tonawanda, Brockport, East Rochester, Medina, Albion, Hilton, Webster, Fairport, Brighton, and Gates. This includes the following highways Interstate 390, Interstate 490, and Interstate 590 in Rochester. Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 46. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow covered roads and poor visibility. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

