Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 06:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW CONTINUES TO AFFECT ONEIDA COUNTY NORTH OF THE THE THRUWAY At 1205 PM EST, a wide band of heavy snow was located over northern Oneida County, north of the NY Thruway. While light snow occasionally reaches as far south as Rome and Utica, the heaviest snowfall is over the northwest corner of the county, including the communities of Camden, Glenmore, and Florence. Snowfall rates may exceed 2 inches per hour at times in these areas, with near zero visibility. The snowfall is likely to continue to affect the same area over the next couple of hours, with a slow, temporary drift to the north expected after 2 PM. SAFETY INFO... Use extreme caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO