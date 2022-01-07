ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-07 14:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-08 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 00:48:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected ranging from 40 below zero to 55 below zero. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...From Point Lay to Cape Lisburne. * WHEN...Now through to 3 PM Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will continue in the 15 to 20 mph through Monday, leading to wind chills ranging 40 below zero to 55 below zero. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 21:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. Lake effect snow showers will continue to diminish overnight... with an inch or less of additional snow accumulation expected. * WHERE...Western Chippewa and Central Chippewa Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Interior Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero expected very late tonight til mid morning Tuesday. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast and Penobscot Valley Maine. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-12 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 3 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills ranging 40 to 55 below are expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...6 AM Tuesday to 3 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase to the 15 to 25 mph range early Tuesday morning, leading to wind chills ranging 40 below zero to 55 below zero. These winds may also lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 00:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero expected this morning. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast and Penobscot Valley Maine. * WHEN...Until noon EST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, Northern Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 02:37:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-10 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Valley and Northern Phillips Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 101 and Pacific Coast Highway. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 05:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations from a light glaze to a few hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Davenport, Cheney, Spokane Valley, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Uniontown, Fairfield, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
FERRY COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cortland, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for New York can be found at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5 1 1 from within the state. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cortland; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Southern Cayuga County, Tompkins and Cortland Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will affect the morning commute on Tuesday.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 03:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oswego A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OSWEGO COUNTY HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 410 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was across Oswego county and this band is expected to remain in place through 600 AM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Central Square, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Richland, Constantia, West Monroe, Palermo, New Haven, Minetto, Mexico and Williamstown. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 36. SAFETY INFO Heavy snow will make travel this morning extremely difficult to nearly impossible at times. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Interior Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero expected. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast and Penobscot Valley Maine. * WHEN...From 4 AM to noon EST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

