Eric Adams picks brother for top role at NYPD: Report

N ew York City Mayor Eric Adams has picked his younger brother to be a deputy commissioner for the New York Police Department, according to a report.

No formal announcement has been made, but Bernard Adams, 56, told the New York Post he will oversee government affairs at the department in that civilian role, and the newspaper obtained internal documents showing him on the NYPD roster.

ERIC ADAMS CALLS 911 ON MEN FIGHTING DURING SUBWAY RIDE TO FIRST DAY AS MAYOR

Neither the mayor's office nor the NYPD responded to requests for comment from the Washington Examiner .

Bernard Adams is listed as working as an assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Like the mayor, Bernard Adams is a retired NYPD police officer. He served as a sergeant for the NYPD before retiring. A sergeant ranks lower than a captain . which was the mayor's previous role for the NYPD.

The city has more than a dozen deputy commissioners for the NYPD, who the New York Post reports usually make around $242,000. The report notes it is unclear whether the mayor will block his brother from receiving a taxpayer-funded salary due to rules about nepotism.

In the role as deputy commissioner, Bernard Adams would serve under Keechant Sewell, 49, whom the mayor selected to serve as the commissioner of the NYPD, the Associated Press reported . She is the first woman to take the role.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

News of Bernard Adam's appointment comes hours after Philip Banks III, 58, a longtime friend of the mayor, announced in an op-ed for the New York Daily News that Eric Adams appointed him as deputy mayor of public safety.

Banks previously served as the chief of department for the NYPD from 2013-14. He resigned from his position during a federal corruption investigation but argued in his op-ed that the investigation was not the reason for his resignation.

Washington Examiner Videos