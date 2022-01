Those eagerly awaiting Whitemoon Game’s upcoming MMO Broken Ranks are in for some good news. On January 25, at 5:00 pm Central, you will be waiting no more. After diligent testing, the developers have determined that the game is ready to roll out and will be doing so in three weeks. If you haven’t taken part in testing but would like to have the game installed before that date, there’s additional good news. You’ll be able to download it from the Broken Ranks site beginning January 18 at 5:00 pm Central.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO