2021 Veterans of Influence: Scooter Thomas, Bridgeworth Wealth Management

The city of Columbiana has received $135,000 from the state to construct a trailhead pavilion and 9.5 miles of trail to connect with existing trails at Cahaba River Park. UAB’s School of Engineering is guaranteeing internships for incoming students starting this fall semester. Eligible students must participate in the SOE Career Readiness Program during their first four semesters at UAB – a new initiative launched this fall by the SOE Office of Career Services. Students will have opportunities for hands-on training and experiential learning. Students who complete the Career Readiness Program will receive certificates granting them eligibility for a guaranteed internship. Companies where students can intern and co-op are Altec, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, BioHorizons, Brasfield & Gorrie, Honda, Fluid Solutions, LBYD, Medtronic, Mercedes, Southern Company/Alabama Power among others.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO