2021 Veterans of Influence: Scooter Thomas, Bridgeworth Wealth Management

Birmingham Business Journal
 3 days ago
How has your experience in the military affected your career? The military is about flexibility in a rigid environment, maintaining flexibility as I transitioned to the civilian world has contributed to my ability to excel in the areas of my job and personal life that I choose to. What...

Finley Alexander Wealth Management - New Year Checklist

A new year means a fresh start, and keeping your financial goals might not be as hard as you think. In general, you should make sure you're financially ready for the year ahead by double checking your beneficiaries on your policies. Get your legal papers in order as well. Make sure your your will, power of attorney, and any advanced health directives are in place according to your wishes.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Teresa Yragui joins Wealth Management Associates

Wealth Management Associates has announced the addition of investment advisor Teresa Yragui to the Eagle office. Yragui brings 20 years of investment management and financial planning experience to the team. Her services include family wealth management, retirement planning and estate planning. As a fiduciary, Yragui takes pride in offering unbiased advice tailored to individual needs. She enjoys the challenge of developing personalized solutions to aid clients’ achievement of their own goals.
EAGLE, ID
Navy Federal Credit Union rebrands wealth management unit

Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia, is rebranding its broker-dealer and investment advisory business. The unit, which had been operating as Navy Federal Brokerage Services, will now do business as Navy Federal Investment Services. The new brand reflects a broader menu of products and services, according to Diane Young, chief operating officer of Navy Federal Financial Group, the wealth management subsidiary of the $151 billion-asset Navy Federal, the largest U.S. credit union.
VIENNA, VA
2021 Veterans of Influence: Roy Sexton, Alabama Power

ALABAMA STATE
Marine Corps expects to transform into new force around 2023

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger spent the past two years dismantling the Marine Corps the United States has known in the last three or four decades. Instead, he’s been trying to rebuild a force that is more agile, expeditionary and accepting of a new kind of Marine that brings in a higher level of talent, in order to stay ahead of near-peer competitors.
MILITARY
Why You Should Use a Wealth Management Service

Since you're reading this, my guess is that you're at least a bit concerned about your financial future. That's good. If you're a reasonable adult, you’ve likely grasped that planning for that is a must, particularly in this era of uncertainty. After all, money worries and the stress they produce is one of the biggest enemies of peaceful living.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The increasing role of personalization in retail wealth management

The wealth management industry has seen much change over the past few years. Today, it’s not just about how much you have in your bank account – it’s also about what kind of advice and guidance you can get from an advisor to help meet your financial goals. Personalization is one way that advisors can stay competitive with other firms that may offer lower fees or higher returns on investments.
RETAIL
Industry Veterans Launch Next-Gen Managed Security Firm 'eighty8networks'

Industry-leading veterans Keith Muller and John Panzica have recently launched eighty8networks, a next generation managed security transport provider delivering access to an ecosystem of advanced technology services that provide turn-key, highly secure network solutions for the enterprise. Keith Muller, the company’s CEO, leverages a number of positions he concurrently holds...
ECONOMY
Magic City Newsmakers: Neighborhood Management, Prosper, Urban Impact, Knight Eady and more

The city of Columbiana has received $135,000 from the state to construct a trailhead pavilion and 9.5 miles of trail to connect with existing trails at Cahaba River Park. UAB’s School of Engineering is guaranteeing internships for incoming students starting this fall semester. Eligible students must participate in the SOE Career Readiness Program during their first four semesters at UAB – a new initiative launched this fall by the SOE Office of Career Services. Students will have opportunities for hands-on training and experiential learning. Students who complete the Career Readiness Program will receive certificates granting them eligibility for a guaranteed internship. Companies where students can intern and co-op are Altec, American Cast Iron Pipe Company, BioHorizons, Brasfield & Gorrie, Honda, Fluid Solutions, LBYD, Medtronic, Mercedes, Southern Company/Alabama Power among others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
2021 Business Hall of Fame: Grayson Hall, Regions Financial Corp.

It was October 2009. Banks across the nation were grappling with a generational financial crisis that threatened the future of one of Birmingham’s most important industries. Regions Financial Corp. needed a steady hand to guide it through the tumultuous period. The stakes were high for the company and for Birmingham. Regions was the Magic City’s only Fortune 500 company, a critical local employer and one of the region’s most important corporate citizens.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
2021 BBJ CFO Awards: Hafiz Chandiwala, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc.

How do you view the role of the CFO? The role of CFO has evolved over my career, but it has always been that of a strategic business advisor. How has Covid-19 changed the dynamics of the CFO role due to new challenges companies are facing? The CFO has to work more closely and strategically with human resources to ensure employee safety and minimize risk, as well as provide support to the supply chain team as they focus on business continuity and adequate material supply.
BUSINESS
Techstars cohort member relocating to Birmingham, secures deal with Alabama Power

A company that participated in Techstars has secured a major deal with a local entity and will be relocating to Birmingham. HData, formerly located in Joliet, Illinois, is a company that delivers compliance for the energy sector and beyond. Its mission is to digitize the interface between the public and private sectors. The company’s platform allows electric utilities, gas utilities and oil pipelines to automate compliance with federal reporting requirements and delivers business intelligence to those respective customers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
