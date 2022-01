ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The beloved Zanesville Masonic Temple was destroyed in a fire last Thursday. For Building Manager Bob Grayson, it still hasn't sunk in for him. "I've been here three times today, trying to bring closure in my emotions for what's going on and I can't,” Grayson said as he tried to take in what the temple looked like now. "It's like losing a family member."

