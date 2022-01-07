ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Voices: Dr. King's reflection on 'justice'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans have faced two years of turbulence on the domestic front with the seemingly unending COVID-19 pandemic, recurring protests across the political spectrum, and court cases to address constitutional challenges. With hopeful optimism, we are looking forward to a new year. As we enter 2022, Americans should reflect on...

wamc.org

Tonight’s virtual Berkshire Kwanzaa celebration to spotlight the community’s youth voices

At 6 tonight, Berkshire County celebrates Kwanzaa with a virtual event put on by three community groups: The Women of Color Giving Circle, the Berkshire Branch of the NAACP, and the Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program. The non-religious holiday, created in the 1960s to celebrate African and African American culture, began on December 26th and runs through January 1st. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Young, Gifted, and Black: Where Do We Go from Here?” It features musical performances from artists including Wanda Houston and speakers like Mayor Kamal Johnson of Hudson, New York. Organizer Shirley Edgerton spoke with WAMC about the mission of the Women of Color Giving Circle and what’s in store for tonight’s event, which can be livestreamed on PCTV.
HUDSON, NY
Michigan Daily

Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream is yet to be fulfilled

As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches on January 17, we must remember his dream that one day people of every race would be treated as equals. In his “I Have a Dream” speech, he famously urges his listeners to fight for their equality with peaceful protest rather than with violence.
State
Washington State
The Independent

King's daughter slams twisting of critical race theory

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter used an address Monday to push for federal voting rights legislation and slam the twisting of critical race theory to create what she called “false narratives.”Rev. Bernice King said there is a “very urgent need” for voting legislation, and that it is “crucial to humanity across the globe that the United States of America stands as a democratic nation.” Her remarks came ahead of a scheduled visit Tuesday to Georgia by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about voting rights. “I also know that there are many people who...
lasentinel.net

The Joy and Justice of Archbishop Tutu: In Remembrance, Reflection and Honor

Surely, we as African persons and an African people, join our South African sisters and brothers, other Africans everywhere, and other freedom and justice loving people of the world in paying rightful and reverent homage at this moment of the grievous passing and joyous rising of Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu; son of Zacharias and Aletha Matlare Tutu; husband of Nomalizo Leah Schenxane Tutu; father of Trevor Thamsanga, Naomi Nontombi, Mpho Andrea and Theresa Thandeka.
LOS ANGELES, CA
krosradio.com

(registration deadline Jan. 10) “Reflections on Dr. King’s Speech against the Vietnam War,” with Rev. John Dear

Hosted in conjunction with the Clinton Sisters of St. Francis. Join Rev. John Dear to commemorate Dr. King’s birthday by studying his famous speech against the Vietnam War, given at Riverside Church in New York City on April 4, 1967, one year to the day of his assassination. Many consider it his greatest speech, and one of the most important speeches in world history.
natchitochesparishjournal.com

A New Year’s Lesson from The Prayer Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

I am almost certain it is no surprise to you that the history books tell us that on December 5, 1955, African Americans began a bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama that lasted a little more than a year. What these books often do not mention is that after about a year of the struggle, the leader, a very young Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. found himself sinking into a pit of despair. And why not? The boycott had taken a long time. The hard-hearted white power structure in Montgomery was not yielding to the demands of blacks who only sought equal seating with white people on the city’s public buses. Because of the boycott, people were having to walk torturous distances to work or any other place they went. (Imagine the scores of sore feet.) This was a war. Today the goal of simply allowing blacks to sit anywhere on a bus might seem ridiculously modest to most of us. But in the south in the year 1955 anything that challenged white supremacy was considered radical, was usually illegal and could often also be deadly. In fact, one particularly brutal day in 1956, King had received death threats. That night as the boycott dragged on, Dr. King found himself sitting alone in his kitchen. As he almost always did in times of frustration, sorrow or confusion, he opened up his heart to God in a sincere prayer. Like Moses had many ages before, he sought divine help with the burden of leading people against a cruel Egyptian like system designed to crush and destroy blacks physically, morally and spiritually. He reminded God that he was down here “trying to do your will”. He admitted he was losing his courage and becoming weak. He earnestly prayed for help and strength. King said he heard a response that reminded him that he was to stand up for justice and righteousness. In that moment, he found the strength to carry on. This incident has been retold many times. But what it reveals is how Dr. King relied on prayer to help make it through the challenges of leading a dangerous, bitter battle. It also showed that like all of us, he experienced times of weakness and vulnerability. The Bible says, “The spirit is willing but the flesh is weak” (Matthew 26:41). Martin Luther, the great German theologian was supposed to have said,” A god is that to which we look for all good and in which we find refuge in every time of need”. In his hour of despair, King turned to God Almighty. In time of need, who and what do you and I turn to?
MONTGOMERY, LA
Person
Martin Luther King
viterbo.edu

Environmental Epidemiologist and Author Dr. Sylvia Hood Washington to Present Keynote Address at the La Crosse Community Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Viterbo University Jan. 17

ENVIRONMENTAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST AND AUTHOR DR. SYLVIA HOOD WASHINGTON TO PRESENT KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT THE LA CROSSE COMMUNITY ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION AT VITERBO UNIVERSITY JAN. 17. LA CROSSE, Wis. – Dr. Sylvia Hood Washington, a highly accomplished environmental epidemiologist, clinician, and historian with over 30 years of...
LA CROSSE, WI
rolling out

Martin Luther King Jr. dissected the evils of society

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching, it is important to celebrate his life and legacy. King used nonviolent protests to achieve equal rights for Black people, and through that, won awards such as the Nobel Peace Prize. His leadership also opened doors for better opportunities for education and employment for Black people.
WBTV

Local in-person events celebrate community and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An annual celebration paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returns with local in-person events January 15 and 17. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion—Actualizing the Dream.” The theme pays tribute to local collaborative efforts to advance Cabarrus County’s diverse population.
#Montgomery Bus Boycott#I Have A Dream#Segregation#Americans#The U S Supreme Court
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: A proud son of Bakersfield

“The course of events compels the revolution to concentrate all its forces of destruction against the State power and to set itself the aim, not of improving the state machine but of smashing and destroying it,” Lenin wrote just three months before his Bolshevik Revolution faction seized the Russian government in 1917. “All previous revolutions perfected the state, whereas it must be broken, smashed,” he said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wvlt.tv

Knoxville community plans Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The traditional memorial parade is just one of several events the Knoxville community is planning to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. A Gallery of Arts Tribute kicks off events this Friday at 5:00 p.m. at the Emporium Center. Events continue...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WHYY

‘White Evangelical Racism’

University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
ourquadcities.com

Remembering Dr. King at Davenport Public Library

You know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, but how much do you know about the man? Join the Davenport Public Library for a special presentation by the Friends of MLK and learn about the child, the young man, the social activist and the man that we remember as Dr. King. This program is best suited for adults.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

