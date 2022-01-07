Female employees file class-action discrimination suit against Black News Channel

Riot Games, the top video game maker that was rocked by a lawsuit alleging its female employees were routinely discriminated against, has reportedly agreed to settle for $100 million. The case began in 2018, when gaming news site Kotaku published an exposé on gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the company. That was followed by a Nov. 2018 lawsuit by ex-employees Melanie McCracken and Jess Negrón and two inquiries led by California state agencies. According to The Washington Post, Riot agreed to settle on Monday, with $80 million to be split between 2,300 current and former employees and $20 million going towards their legal fees. “This is a great day for the women of Riot Games—and for women at all video game and tech companies—who deserve a workplace that is free of harassment and discrimination,” said lawyer Genie Harrison. Riot said in a statement: “We hope that this settlement properly acknowledges those who had negative experiences at Riot.”

