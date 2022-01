The very first wave of 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning order conversion invitations went out just yesterday, but as Ford Authority reported earlier this week, it seems that not all of the 200,000 or so reservation holders will be able to order a 2022 model, due to production constraints. And even before the very first order invitations were emailed to customers, many were surprised by some pretty substantial dealer markups on the forthcoming all-electric pickup. While this is nothing new in the automotive world, it appears that Ford isn’t very happy about it, according to a dealer memo seen by Ford Authority from Andrew Frick, Ford’s vice president of sales, U.S. and Canada.

