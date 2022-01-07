ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-minute electric vehicle charging could be here soon, professor says

By PHOEBE WALL HOWARD
Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Ford Motor Co. is working with scientists at Purdue University in Indiana on a patent-pending plan to slash the average time it takes to recharge all-electric vehicles at charging stations from an estimated 25 minutes to 5 minutes. "That's a game changer," said longtime industry analyst John McElroy, host...

NBC News

Here are the electric vehicle startups vying for your attention this year

Over the past 75 years, many startups have tried to crack the code and enter the U.S. automotive market. Virtually none have succeeded. Tesla is the rare exception, having taken advantage of the emerging interest in battery-electric vehicles. Its sales nearly doubled last year, to 960,172 vehicles. And with two more plants opening — in Berlin and Austin, Texas — it’s expected to quickly blast through the 1 million mark this year. That’s providing a note of hope for the dozen or more competitors hoping to match its success.
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Whether It's Actually Cheaper to Switch to an Electric Vehicle Or Not—and How the Costs Break Down

With gas prices up over 58% compared to last year, you might be thinking about switching to an electric car to save money. But considering that electric vehicles tend to be more expensive than gas-fueled cars, and that electricity has its own costs, is it actually cheaper to go electric? The short answer is yes — although it also depends on your driving habits, where you live and the type of vehicle you buy, too. You may even want to consider a hybrid vehicle that has both a gas and electric engine.
GAS PRICE
TheStreet

Cadillac To Feature GM's New Autonomous Driving System

General Motors' (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report luxury car brand Cadillac will outfit its Celestiq sedan with the company's Ultra Cruise autonomous driving assistant, making the vehicle among the first to have the feature. GM confirmed that the upcoming, full-sized battery-electric vehicle will have the driving assistant, at...
CARS
stockmarket.com

Best Stocks To Buy In 2022? 5 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch

Check Out These Electric Vehicle Stocks In The Stock Market Today. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been a hot topic among investors of the stock market in recent years. Many believe the automotive industry will be going electric sooner rather than later. Even government bodies around the globe have been encouraging the transition to EVs by providing various forms of subsidies. And assuming you strongly believe in the growth trajectory of this space, it wouldn’t hurt to put up a list of top electric vehicle stocks to buy right now.
ECONOMY
Observer

The 5 Most Talked-About Electric Vehicles Unveiled at CES 2022

The year 2021 was extraordinarily busy for the electric vehicle industry. The momentum continues in 2022, with multiple automobile giants introducing their prized EV models at the Consumer Electronics Show this week. From a new Mercedes boasting an unbelievably long range to a BMW electric crossover that can change colors,...
CARS
torquenews.com

How Much Money Can Be Saved on Fuel By Switching To An Electric Vehicle?

A common question for many shopping for an EV is how much can be saved in energy costs by opting for an electric vehicle instead of a vehicle with a traditional powertrain. Here’s your answer. One of the best things about electric vehicles (EVs) compared to old-school gassers, called...
CARS
wboi.org

Purdue cable aims to charge electric cars in less than five minutes

Purdue University engineers are working on a cable that could charge electric vehicles in less than five minutes. Right now, even the fastest chargers on the market take at least 20 minutes for a full charge. That’s because the higher the current, the more heat needs to be removed from...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Our Next Energy (ONE) Battery Powers Electric Vehicle 752 Miles Without Charging

Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE), a Michigan battery technology company, has demonstrated a proof-of-concept battery that powered an electric vehicle 752 miles without recharging. The vehicle completed a road test across Michigan in late December with an average speed of 55 mph. The results were validated by a third party using a vehicle dynamometer where the test vehicle, a Tesla Model S retrofitted with an experimental battery, achieved 882 miles at 55 mph.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wired UK

Electric Vehicle Charging is the Next Billion-Dollar Market

The rate of adoption of electric passenger vehicles has skyrocketed in recent years and will only increase. In the US, the federal administration is pushing for electric vehicles (EVs) to make up 50 per cent of all new car sales by 2030. The UK target is even higher, with a proposed ban by then on all new petrol and diesel van and car sales. Electrification of medium- and heavy-goods vehicles is not far behind and is following a steeper trajectory.
CARS
cheddar.com

Electric Vehicles Face Pricing, Charging Infrastructure Roadblocks to Mass Adoption

The federal government and numerous industries have been preparing for a greener future, setting goals to reduce greenhouse emissions by switching to electric vehicles. But the next hurdle to clear is convincing the wider public to get on board. Arun Kumar, managing director in automotive practice at AlixPartners, spoke to Cheddar's Ken Buffa about consumer trends related to EV transition and said he believes a widespread switch is imminent in 2022. Despite this, he acknowledged there are still significant obstacles to overcome, including high prices and more charging stations. "Without charging infrastructure, people are going to struggle with increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the future," Kumar told Cheddar. "I think by 2030 our estimate is that about a million chargers need to be put in place nationally in the U.S."
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Electric vehicle reset as auto giants GM, Ford and Volkswagen charge in

Electric vehicle stocks are lower again as investors continue to peel away from high-growth, high-PE stocks in favor of low valuation stocks and dividend payers. The usual concerns over the impact of higher interest rates are also in the mix. EV decliners include REE Automotive (REE -9.1%), Rivian Automotive (RIVN...
CARS
concreteproducts.com

Holcim tests magnetizable slabs’ electric vehicle charging potential

Holcim is partnering with Magment GmbH to improve the German startup’s magnetizable concrete technology for road surfaces enabling electric vehicles to recharge wirelessly while in motion. The breakthrough “inductive charging” solution could reduce the need for EV charging stations while saving drivers’ time. Holcim and Magment’s...
CARS
dotesports.com

PUBG: New State is getting the Rimac Nevera electric vehicle soon

Krafton is collaborating with Croatian automotive manufacturer Rimac Automobili to bring the Rimac Nevera electric sports car into PUBG: New State. The announcement tweet shows a shiny blue Nevera as a New State player approaches it and says the car will be coming to Troi soon. No further details about the collaboration were revealed.
TECHNOLOGY
techxplore.com

Charging electric vehicles with photovoltaics at home

An electric car that runs on PV power sounds appealing. But is it really possible to enjoy flexibility with a vehicle charged through a home photovoltaic system? An ETH research team has reached some surprising conclusions. The area of photovoltaics (PV) is rapidly increasing in popularity, and in Switzerland it...
TECHNOLOGY
CleanTechnica

In 2021, Electric Vehicle Model In USA With Longest Range Was Rated 405 Miles On A Single Charge

When modern all-electric vehicles (EV) were introduced in model year (MY) 2011, there were four models available with ranges spanning from 63 to 94 miles, with a median range of 68 miles. Over time, the number of models and the ranges of EVs have increased. By MY 2021 the maximum range of an EV had more than quadrupled to 405 miles on a single charge, while the median range was 234.
CARS

