ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WHL suspends activities for 15 teams, postpones eight games due to COVID-19

By The Associated Press
Merced Sun-Star
 3 days ago

CALGARY - The Western Hockey League has postponed eight games and suspended activities for 15 teams due to COVID-19 concerns. The WHL said in a release Friday that the affected teams have had players and staff added to the league's COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting...

www.mercedsunstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
KTLA

Players share painful past in campaign to rid NHL of racism

Akim Aliu recalled how no one knew what to expect when he and four NHL players of color sat in a circle inside a dimly lit locker room and, with cameras rolling, were asked to share their most personal and painful experiences involving racism. “Everyone was really worried — because, obviously, we’re not actors or […]
NHL
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whl#Prince Albert Raiders#Covid#The Western Hockey League#Kamloops Blazers#Moose Jaw Warriors#Red Deer Rebels#Spokane Chiefs#Swift Current Broncos#The Canadian Press
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Blackhawks Beat Vegas in Marc-Andre Fleury's Return

10 observations: Blackhawks beat Vegas in Fleury's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday to end a six-game winless streak. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. Vegas showed Marc-Andre Fleury so much love in...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
ESPN

Chicago Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury welcomed back to Vegas by adoring fans

LAS VEGAS -- Hockey fans in southern Nevada still love Marc-Andre Fleury. The adoration overflowed Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, where the 18-year veteran led the Chicago Blackhawks onto the ice for their game against his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans lined the end boards, pounded the glass,...
NHL
CBS Chicago

Blackhawks Snaps Losing Streak With Victory Over Golden Knights

CHICAGO (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has posted a 9-4-2 record across his past 15 games after starting the season with one win in his first eight appearances. Ben Hutton scored the lone goal for Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 19 saves for the Golden Knights. All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Merced Sun-Star

Red Wings show fight, but fall to Ducks in shootout, 4-3

This was a good bounce back game for the Red Wings, but it ended up one point short of what they would have preferred. They took the host Anaheim Ducks to a shootout, before the home team earned the 4-3 victory. The Ducks won the shootout 2-0, with Trevor Zegras...
NHL
Merced Sun-Star

Ducks host the Penguins following shootout victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (20-9-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (19-12-7, second in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit Anaheim after the Ducks beat Detroit 4-3 in a shootout. The Ducks are 12-5-4 on their home ice. Anaheim averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the...
NHL
Merced Sun-Star

How will Evgeni Malkin fit into the Pens’ disciplined, defensive team?

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The quote may be old. But the sentiment remains as true as the day Penguins coach Mike Sullivan first spoke it. “Discipline, in all of its forms, is what makes a team hard to play against,” Sullivan said about two years back. The Penguins have...
NHL
Merced Sun-Star

Stars coach Bowness fined for slamming stick into boards

Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness was fined $25,000 on Monday for twice slamming a stick against the boards behind the bench seconds after his team's 2-1 loss at St. Louis a day earlier. The Blues scored two power-play goals in the final minute, the 11th time in NHL history that...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly looks to put his illegal hit and suspension behind him: ‘I was as shocked as anyone when it happened’

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
NHL
Merced Sun-Star

Last-minute heroics give Blues 2-1 win over Stars

ST. LOUIS — In a stunning reversal of fortune in the final minute of the game, the Blues scored twice, first on a six-on-four situation, then on a conventional power play, as they somehow pulled out a 2-1 win over Dallas before a sellout crowd of 18,096 at Enterprise Center.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy