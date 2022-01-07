ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Fertilizer Prices Rise, But Pace Slows

By Keith Good, Farm Policy News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDTN writer Russ Quinn reported on Wednesday that, “Retail fertilizer prices continue to rise but at smaller percentages, according to prices for the last week of December 2021. “Only two fertilizers were up a considerable amount. DTN designates a substantial move as anything 5% or more. Leading the...

Comments / 0

CBS Miami

AAA: Rising Oil Prices Could Pressure Gas Prices Higher

(MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices dropped another penny last week, with some drivers finding much deeper discounts at the pump. Although the state average was $3.20 per gallon on Sunday, seven percent of Florida gas stations had pump prices below $3 a gallon. “January gas prices are often driven down by lower fuel demand. Unfortunately, that downward trend at the pump may soon come to an end,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices shot up last week and that could restore upward pressure in prices at the pump.” The price of WTI (U.S.) oil rose 5% last week, reaching a 7-week high of $79.46 on Thursday. The increase was mostly due to concerns about how the unrest in Kazakhstan and logistical problems in Libya would hamper global fuel supplies. Friday’s settlement of $78.90 per barrel was $3.69/b more than the week before. The price of oil has increased a total of 11% in the last three weeks. State Average Sunday’s Avg. Price – $3.20 2021 High – $3.36 2021 Low – $2.19 Regional Prices Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.31), Fort Lauderdale ($3.25) Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.08), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.11), Sebring ($3.12)
MIAMI, FL
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Increasing Cattle Weights Troubling

Traders had digested most of last week, leaving limited reason to move the market very much Friday. Futures closed mixed for the day and lower for the week. Hog futures came under steady pressure through much of Friday as cash weakness did not sit well with those holding long positions.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Lower, Wheat Higher

Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday Monday; soybean futures are 23 to 26 cents lower; wheat futures are 2 to 7 cents higher. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday with softer spread action as trade continues to work around the $6.00 area with more position squaring on deck ahead of the report coming Wednesday. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums and demand soft.
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

U.S. Meat Production Slowing As COVID Cases Rise

Meat companies and union officials tell Reuters that rising COVID-19 infections among workers are forcing meat plants to slow production and the government to replace slaughter inspectors. Meatpacking was an early epicenter of COVID in 2020 and is now the latest sector to be disrupted by the Omicron variant. Cargill,...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Thompson on Cotton: Expect Prices to Maintain Momentum

The year 2021 went out with a bang as cotton prices posted five consecutive weeks of higher highs. As fate would have it, the new year began in similar fashion with March futures advancing 252 points to close at 115.12 and the December contract climbing 187 points to settle at 94.52. Over the past six weeks, the price for current crop is up nearly 11 cents and new crop has run up 6.5 cents. Astoundingly, a significant portion of this rally occurred as managed funds were reducing their long position but as hoped trade short covering provided ample support.
BUSINESS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Monday Blues Drive Markets Lower

It was a gloomy and lethargic day for the livestock complex as the markets closed lower and the cash market didn’t see much interest. It was a gloomy day throughout the livestock complex as the futures market had a cold demeanor about it and the livestock contracts couldn’t help but trade lower. The biggest fundamental hindrance for both the cattle and hog markets is the slow chain speeds in which packing plants are running, because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Heavy Pressure in Morning Trade

The livestock complex had a tough start to Monday’s trade as pressure abounds in the futures contracts. It’s a tough marketplace to start out the week for the livestock contracts as live cattle, feeder cattle and hog futures feel immense pressure. As Monday kickstarts trade for a new week, one of the biggest factors we need to be watching is processing speeds.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Wheat, Soybeans Show Minor Losses; Corn Near Unchanged

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 1/2 cent per bushel, March soybeans are down 3 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 5 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain and soy markets are quiet and a bit weaker ahead of Tuesday’s CONAB estimates and Wednesday’s WASDE and USDA January report.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Recedes on Outside Markets

Cotton’s early Monday morning higher trade gave way amid falling grains, energies and the Dow Jones. In fact, at one time Monday, the Dow Jones was threatening to trade nearly 600 points lower. The outside influences of impending higher interest rates, swelling higher inflation and growing concerns over Ukraine set the stage for a nervous Monday for most markets.
AGRICULTURE
propertyindustryeye.com

House price growth set to ‘slow considerably’

Residential property price growth looks set to slow sharply in the coming year. The latest data from Halifax shows that annual house price growth hit a 17-year high as the market defied expectations in 2021. But interest rate hikes and wider cost of living increases will almost certainly put the brakes on the recent surge in values, according to various experts.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

An end date to higher fertilizer prices is unknown, AFBF economists say

It's well known that farmers will have to pay more to produce this year's crops. Farmers attending this week's American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention want to know how long the input price hike will last. Due to a 2021 spike in global demand for fertilizer as global supply fell,...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soy Meal Explodes to New High, Pulling Up Beans and Corn

In an otherwise quiet morning of trade, soybean meal exploded to a new contract high about midmorning. Soybeans were quick to follow, reaching the highest level since June. Corn, under pressure early, followed those markets higher. Wheat appears to have stabilized, following the extreme weakness seen lately. March corn closed...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Oklahoma Pecan Prices: Steady with Moderate Volume

Today’s high reported at 60 degrees and quickly getting colder to freezing by Thursday. Evenings and early mornings forecasted to be freezing with no rain expected this week. Light volume coming in and purchases are moderate after the holiday rush. Prices remain steady. Prices paid to growers (late afternoon...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Telegraph

Halifax warns house price rises will slow after growing 9.8pc in 2021

Halifax has warned house price growth will falter this year after "defying expectations" in 2021 with the biggest increases seen in almost two decades. Property values rose by 9.8pc in the year to December, according to the lender, after climbing for six consecutive months. In cash terms, the average property...
BUSINESS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Lower Processing Speeds Concerning

It was generally a positive Thursday for the livestock complex. Although there were no huge gains in futures, the fact that they were higher was a victory. Hogs saw another day of higher cash. Cattle: Steady. Futures: Mixed. Live Equiv: $201.67 +$1.02*. Hogs: Steady. Futures: Higher. Lean Equiv: $96.42 +$3.64**
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

CHS CEO points to several factors behind record fertilizer prices

CHS CEO points to several factors behind record fertilizer prices. January 7, 2022 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, News. The CEO of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperative points to several reasons for record high fertilizer prices. Jay Debertin with CHS tells Brownfield there are supply issues around the...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Anhydrous, 10-34-0 Led Prices Up

Retail fertilizer prices continue to rise but at smaller percentages, according to prices for the last week of December 2021. Only two fertilizers were up a considerable amount. DTN designates a substantial move as anything 5% or more. Leading the way higher was anhydrous, up 9% from a month prior....
AGRICULTURE
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Soaring fertilizer prices have farmers bracing for spring planting

As fertilizer costs continue to rise, farmers are working hard to plan and budget for the 2022 growing season. Fertilizer is a necessity for farmers, allowing them to achieve the high yields needed to meet demand and keep their operations afloat. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), fertilizer costs have risen as much as 300% in some areas — adding significant pressure to farmers’ pocketbooks.
AGRICULTURE

Community Policy