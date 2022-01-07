ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold tonight, wintry mix possible Sunday

By David Caulfield
abc57.com
 3 days ago

Snow will finally wrap up for select spots in southwest Michigan this evening. Portions of Berrien and Cass counties were walloped by lake-effect snow over the past few days. All told, some spots are reporting close to two feet of accumulation. As such, roads will still be...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Tuesday Could Be Coldest Day In Nearly 3 Years As Potentially Record Low Temperatures Arrive

BOSTON (CBS) — A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble and the commute could be tricky Monday morning. Watch out for black ice as you head out the door and plan for some extra time for traveling. This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens. Temperatures...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Region Braces For Dangerous Cold, Low Wind Chills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day. Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday. The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record. On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Lake Effect Snow
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mild Pattern Before Friday Cold Front

DENVER(CBS)- A mild-mannered work week is under way. A strong ridge of high pressure helped many across eastern Colorado helped to get a warming trend going for the second week of January. Credit: CBS4   Many of the highs over eastern parts of the state managed to rise into the 50s to start the week. Credit: CBS4 Some of our friends to the north and west stayed on the chilly side. Such as Greeley only making it to 34 degrees on Monday. Temperatures will be well above normal in and around the Denver metro area thru Thursday. The only dip in that warm up will be a trough passing thru Montana and Wyoming on Tuesday. That may kick up a little wind and a few clouds over the state but, no moisture should fall. Credit: CBS4 Another warming ridge of high pressure will boost temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Credit: CBS4 The next cold front will swing thru on Friday with a chance for snow returning to the mountains. At this time, it doesn’t look like Denver will see much moisture from this system. Credit: CBS4 There may be a few light flakes in and near the foothills. But, no accumulation is expected in the metro area.
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Evening And Overnight Snow Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brrr. The cold has moved back in overnight and most of the week is going to see temperatures on the cold side. Over the next week, I only have two days, Wednesday and Thursday, with the average daily temperature above normal. The coldest weather will be in place over the next 24 hours with Tuesday morning lows bottoming out in single digits. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Not only is today going to be cold with the temperature, but wind speeds won’t make things feel much better. Wind chills will hit double digits this afternoon. Morning wind chills will be down in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Plan for Frigid Temperatures

Temperatures in the single digits, and wind chill values in the negatives will be possible as you're waking up and heading out for work or school. Through the day there won't be much improvement as air filters in from Canada. We should rise to the upper teens with sun and clouds. Temperatures remain frigid overnight dropping to 10 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Jake Wells

New York, More Snow Is Likely Coming Your Way

snowmanPhoto by Miriam Zillies (Unsplash/Creative Commons) How much snow can you expect this winter in New York? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in New York this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Very Cold With Lows Around Zero

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s be clear and cold Monday night with lows around zero and wind chills between -10 to -15 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, they’ll be breezy southerly winds will allow for warming temperatures on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, but despite a good deal of sunshine, a gusty wind will make it feel colder. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s on Wednesday. Thursday will feature a chance for light snow showers with highs in the mid 30s. (Credit: CBS) The best chance for snow this week will be Friday evening through Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s this weekend. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 1°, with wind chills as cold as -10 to -15 degrees. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and not as cold. High 29°. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 37°.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy