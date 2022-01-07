ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonquin, IL

OrthoIllinois CEO retires, successor named

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrthoIllinois, a bone and joint health care provider based in Rockford with medical offices in Algonquin, Elgin and McHenry, said CEO Don Schreiner has retired after a 22-year career with the organization. His successor, Anthony Brown, assumed his new duties on Jan. 1. "I...

www.dailyherald.com

Daily Herald

Biggins appointed CEO of ACB

WEST DUNDEE -- American City Bureau, the nation's oldest fundraising consulting firm, announced the promotion of John Biggins to chief executive officer. Previously, Biggins served as president of the 108-year-old fundraising consulting firm. This change is part of a larger effort in corporate succession planning and was made effective on Jan. 1 by the firm's board of directors.
WEST DUNDEE, IL
Daily Herald

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NI...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS LAKE FOREST BANK & TRUST by assignment from Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank and Trust Co., N.A., Plaintiff, v. STEWART S. DIXON, JR., JEFFREY W. TAYLOR AND CINDY TAYLOR ROBINSON, as Co-Trustees of the Shirley , Tark Grandchildren's Trust for Jeffrey under Trust Agreement dated January 20, 1978 and UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, Defendants. 2018CH863 Property Address: 135 South Maywood Road Lake Forest, Illinois 60045 NOTICE OF JUDICIAL SALE PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered on January 8, 2020, in the above-captioned mortgage foreclosure proceeding, the Sheriff of Lake County, Illinois, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the hour of 9:30 a.m., at the Lake County Courthouse, 18 North County Street (North Entrance) 301 Washington Street (South Entrance), Waukegan, Illinois 60085. The sale is located on the 2nd Floor of the Washington Street entrance, will sell, at a public auction, to the highest bidder for cash, all and singular, the following described premises and real estate in said Decree mentioned, situated in the County of Lake, State of Illinois, or so much thereof as shall be sufficient to satisfy the decretal indebtedness, to wit: P.I.N. 16-04-207-001-0000 Common Address: 135 S. Maywood Road, Lake Forest, Illinois 60045 The Judgment amount was $642,849.05. The property is improved with a single-family residence. PREMISES WILL NOT BE OPEN FOR INSPECTION. The name and address of the person to contact for information regarding the real estate is Sheryl A. Fyock, attorney, or Rowena C. Holt, paralegal, LATIMER, LEVAY, FYOCK, LLC, 55 West Monroe Street, Suite 1100, Chicago, Illinois 60603. The telephone number is 312-422-8000. Said sale will be subject to general real estate taxes, special assessments and any prior mortgages. The terms of the sale are the highest bidder for cash sale with a minimum ten (10%) percent down by certified funds and the balance due within 48 hours but no later than 3:00 p.m. of the second day following the sale, by certified funds. No cash will be accepted. Brian D. LeVay (ARDC No. 6199582) Sheryl A. Fyock (ARDC No. 6204378) LATIMER LEVAY FYOCK, LLC 55 West Monroe Street Suite 1100 Chicago, Illinois 60603 (312) 422-8000 (312) 422-8001 (Fax) blevay@llflegal.com sfyock@llflegal.com I3184862 (4575931) , posted 01/11/2022.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

Geneva school superintendent tells board he's leaving in 2023

Geneva Unit District 304 Superintendent Kent Mutchler will be leaving the district at the end of his contract, effective June 30, 2023, according a letter he sent to the school board dated Monday. "I will soon be earning my National Superintendent Certification and will be pursuing other options in educational...
GENEVA, IL
Daily Herald

Chicago union leaders OK plan to resume in-person class

CHICAGO -- Students are poised to return to Chicago Public Schools after leaders of the teachers union approved a plan with the nation's third-largest district over COVID-19 safety protocols, ending a bitter standoff that canceled classes for five days. While school districts nationwide have faced similar concerns amid skyrocketing COVID-19...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR B...

PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS/PROPOSALS McHenry County will accept electronic bids for RFI 22-4767 Retirement Health Savings Provider due January 28, 2022 no later than 9:00 a.m. (CST). This bid is issued by the office of, Adam M Letendre, Director of Purchasing, McHenry County, Woodstock, IL 60098. Prospective bidders may obtain bidding documents at https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/ departments-j-z/purchasing/bids-rfps or by contacting the purchasing department at purchasing@mchenrycountyil.gov. All contracts for the Construction of Public Works are subject to Illinois Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130/1-12). Published in Daily Herald January 11, 2022 (4576029) , posted 01/11/2022.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

NOTICE Notice is hereby given,...

NOTICE Notice is hereby given, pursuant to "An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State," as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County under Registration No. Y22008440 on January 4, 2022. Under the Assumed Name of J.DOOZY ARTS with the business located at 589 Shelly Ct Apt A Wheeling, IL 60090 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Jacob Marvin Beduze 589 Shelly Ct Apt A Wheeling, IL 60090 /s/ Karen A. Yarbrough Cook County Clerk Published in Daily Herald Jan 11, 18, 25, 2022 (4576019) , posted 01/11/2022.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
