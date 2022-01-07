USDA: Peanut Price Highlights

(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA released its November Prices Report last week : the Agricultural Production Index increased 1.9 percent from October and 17 percent from November 2020 : the Crop Production Index was up 1.2 percent from the previous month and up 17 percent from a year ago : the Livestock Production Index increased 2.3 percent from October and was up 18 percent from November last year. Producers received higher prices during November for cattle, corn, soybeans, and milk, but lower prices for lettuce, hogs, turkeys, and dry beans. Also in November, there was increased monthly movement for corn, milk, cotton, and cattle in Illinois, with decreased marketing of soybeans, grapes, wheat, and lettuce.
