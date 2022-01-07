USDA: Peanut Price Highlights

The year 2021 went out with a bang as cotton prices posted five consecutive weeks of higher highs. As fate would have it, the new year began in similar fashion with March futures advancing 252 points to close at 115.12 and the December contract climbing 187 points to settle at 94.52. Over the past six weeks, the price for current crop is up nearly 11 cents and new crop has run up 6.5 cents. Astoundingly, a significant portion of this rally occurred as managed funds were reducing their long position but as hoped trade short covering provided ample support.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO