ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA: Peanut Price Highlights

By From USDA
agfax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeanut prices received by farmers for all farmer stock peanuts averaged 21.5 cents per pound for the week ending January...

agfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
fooddive.com

Butter prices skyrocket 40% on labor, supply woes: USDA

The average price of grade AA butter hit $2.02 per pound for the week ending Dec. 11, 2021, up 40% compared to the same time period a year ago, according to an analysis of USDA data by IndexBox reported by Global Trade. The latest USDA dairy market report found that the weekly average price of butter rose to $2.66 per pound for the week ending Jan. 7.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Thompson on Cotton: Expect Prices to Maintain Momentum

The year 2021 went out with a bang as cotton prices posted five consecutive weeks of higher highs. As fate would have it, the new year began in similar fashion with March futures advancing 252 points to close at 115.12 and the December contract climbing 187 points to settle at 94.52. Over the past six weeks, the price for current crop is up nearly 11 cents and new crop has run up 6.5 cents. Astoundingly, a significant portion of this rally occurred as managed funds were reducing their long position but as hoped trade short covering provided ample support.
BUSINESS
agfax.com

Western Region Pecan Prices: Moderate Demand, Trade

Expected nice cool daytime temps and cold evenings in the low to high 30s warming up slightly for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Should be about 5 degrees colder in central New Mexico areas and no rain is expected. Buying interest displayed by end users was moderate for in-shell...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Peanut Stocks are Back Up

The latest Peanuts Stocks and Processing Report from USDA indicates a rise in stocks. Tyron Spearman has the new numbers.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Peanuts
agfax.com

Oklahoma Pecan Prices: Steady with Moderate Volume

Today’s high reported at 60 degrees and quickly getting colder to freezing by Thursday. Evenings and early mornings forecasted to be freezing with no rain expected this week. Light volume coming in and purchases are moderate after the holiday rush. Prices remain steady. Prices paid to growers (late afternoon...
OKLAHOMA STATE
agfax.com

Texas Pecan Prices: More Offerings Make It to Market

This week shows that the Central Texas areas should have mild temps with mostly sunny days and rain expected on Saturday. Cool evenings with a freeze of 29 degrees for next Tuesday. More offerings of different varieties were sold this week. Prices paid to growers (late afternoon Tuesday, December 28,...
TEXAS STATE
agfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Anhydrous, 10-34-0 Led Prices Up

Retail fertilizer prices continue to rise but at smaller percentages, according to prices for the last week of December 2021. Only two fertilizers were up a considerable amount. DTN designates a substantial move as anything 5% or more. Leading the way higher was anhydrous, up 9% from a month prior....
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Louisiana Pecan Prices: Lower with Very Light Deliveries

Nice mild days with temps running in the high 50s to mid-70s. Rain is expected for the weekend. Mild evenings in the low to mid-50s and getting colder for next Monday and Tuesday. It will be about 5-10 degrees colder in Northern areas of the state. Prices are lower after...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
agfax.com

Ag Trade: Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance Introduces U.S. Identity Preserved – DTN

Identity Preservation (IP) is the process of differentiating commodities, requiring that strict separation — typically involving containerized shipping — be maintained at all times. Identity preserved is often used to market commodities like food-grade corn and soybeans. But there are IP contracts for conventional, organic and biotech seeds also. The vast majority of IP crops are grown conventionally, USDA notes.
AGRICULTURE
freedom929.com

USDA / ILLINOIS NOVEMBER PRICES

(SPRINGFIELD) The USDA released its November Prices Report last week : the Agricultural Production Index increased 1.9 percent from October and 17 percent from November 2020 : the Crop Production Index was up 1.2 percent from the previous month and up 17 percent from a year ago : the Livestock Production Index increased 2.3 percent from October and was up 18 percent from November last year. Producers received higher prices during November for cattle, corn, soybeans, and milk, but lower prices for lettuce, hogs, turkeys, and dry beans. Also in November, there was increased monthly movement for corn, milk, cotton, and cattle in Illinois, with decreased marketing of soybeans, grapes, wheat, and lettuce.
ILLINOIS STATE
Globe Gazette

USDA extends organic deadline

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended the deadline for agricultural producers who are certified organic, or transitioning to organic, to apply for the Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program (OTECP). This program provides pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses. According to the press release, the deadline to apply for 2020 and 2021 eligible expenses is now Feb. 4 rather than the original deadline of Friday, Jan. 7.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA expands conservation programs for 2022

Farmers interested in conservation programs through the USDA will see expanded and updated choices for 2022. The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has announced increased opportunities for climate-smart agriculture. New Partnership and Program. A recently announced partnership with Farmers for Soil Health will expand incentives for farmers utilizing cover crops....
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Fertilizer Prices Rise, But Pace Slows

DTN writer Russ Quinn reported on Wednesday that, “Retail fertilizer prices continue to rise but at smaller percentages, according to prices for the last week of December 2021. “Only two fertilizers were up a considerable amount. DTN designates a substantial move as anything 5% or more. Leading the way...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Texas: Organic Cotton/Peanut Production Seminar, Seminole, Jan. 26

Agriculture producers throughout West Texas will have the opportunity to attend the first Organic Cotton/Peanut Production Seminar on Jan. 26 in Seminole. The program is hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. The Organic Cotton/Peanut Production Seminar will be held at the Seminole Community Center, 801 N. Main St....
SEMINOLE, TX
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Increasing Cattle Weights Troubling

Traders had digested most of last week, leaving limited reason to move the market very much Friday. Futures closed mixed for the day and lower for the week. Hog futures came under steady pressure through much of Friday as cash weakness did not sit well with those holding long positions.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Manages to Hold Higher

The cotton market finished Friday’s session slightly higher, despite its wobbly action on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday, USDA issued less than robust export-sales data, which somewhat curbed bullish enthusiasm. However, bullish encouragement from a strong Dow Jones and rising Chicago grains helped cotton to ease over the positive finish line. To that end, the spot March contract was up roughly 2% for the week.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Weekly Cotton Market Review – USDA

Spot quotations averaged 197 points higher than the previous week, according to the USDA, Agricultural Marketing Service’s Cotton and Tobacco Program. Quotations for the base quality of cotton (color 41, leaf 4, staple 34, mike 35-36 and 43-49, strength 27.0-28.9, and uniformity 81.0-81.9) in the seven designated markets averaged 111.39 cents per pound for the week ending Thursday, January 6, 2022.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Livestock Forage: Put a Cover Crop in the Mix – DTN

There’s no question cover crops can do a lot of great things for the soil, but as livestock producers try to put a dollar figure to the practice it’s often a cover’s value as feed that first comes to mind. Mark Yoder grazes a 150-head commercial Angus...
IOWA STATE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Monday Blues Drive Markets Lower

It was a gloomy and lethargic day for the livestock complex as the markets closed lower and the cash market didn’t see much interest. It was a gloomy day throughout the livestock complex as the futures market had a cold demeanor about it and the livestock contracts couldn’t help but trade lower. The biggest fundamental hindrance for both the cattle and hog markets is the slow chain speeds in which packing plants are running, because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Farmer Sentiment Rises on Strengthening Current Financial Position – Ag Barometer

For only the second time since May, the Ag Economy Barometer rose in December. This month’s index climbed to a reading of 125, 9 points higher than in November. Both the Index of Current Conditions and the Index of Future Expectations rose in December with the rise in the barometer attributable mostly to an improved perspective on current conditions in the agricultural sector.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy