The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East Sunday by beating the New York Jets. And the goalposts are still standing. That’s not how it happened when the Bills downed the Jets to clinch the AFC East in 1988. Bills fans stormed the field just after Scott Norwood’s 30-yard field goal won the game, 9-6, in overtime. Amid the madding crowd, several intrepid souls climbed the goalposts, which tilted at first – and then came down. Fans ferried pieces of the posts up to Ralph Wilson’s box, paying tribute to the team owner with hollow yellow metal.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO