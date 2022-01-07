ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

American Airlines wants to speed up contract talks with pilots through ‘super negotiations’

By Bloomberg Wire
Dallas News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Airlines Group Inc. and its pilots will seek to reach a short-term contract agreement through a “super negotiations” strategy of accelerated talks starting this month. The two sides will meet five days a week for one month starting Jan. 17, the Allied Pilots Association union told...

