ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Immunoglobulin G immune response to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in people living with multiple sclerosis within Multiple Sclerosis Partners Advancing Technology and Health Solutions

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Mult Scler. 2022 Jan 7:13524585211061343. doi: 10.1177/13524585211061343. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The impact of multiple sclerosis (MS) disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) on...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Dementia more common in these people, study finds

In a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California, researchers found people older than 50 years with HIV are more likely to have dementia than people without HIV. They compared dementia incidence and prevalence after age 50 years by HIV status. The analysis included 13,296 people with HIV and 155,354...
SCIENCE
WISH-TV

Nonprescription drug combo 99% effective in treating COVID-19, scientists warn against self medicating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Researchers at the University of Florida released a report showing two common nonprescription drugs–when taken together–reduce coronavirus cell reproduction by 99%. The combination includes diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine used for allergies. The drug compound treats symptoms such as runny nose, itchy/watery eyes and...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunoglobulin G#Immune Response#Sars#Igg#Dmt#Pmid
dallassun.com

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Sapporo [Japan], January 2 (ANI): A new study has identified a key mechanism used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to evade host immune systems. The research is published in the 'Nature Communications Journal'. Researchers in Japan and the United States have found SARS-CoV-2 can knock out an important molecular pathway linked...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Analysis of the humoral and cellular immune response after a full course of BNT162b2 anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in cancer patients treated with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors with or without chemotherapy: an update after 6 months of follow-up

ESMO Open. 2021 Dec 11;7(1):100359. doi: 10.1016/j.esmoop.2021.100359. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The durability of immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in cancer patients remains to be elucidated. We prospectively evaluated the immunogenicity of the vaccine in triggering both the humoral and the cell-mediated immune response in cancer patients treated with anti-programmed cell death protein 1/programmed death-ligand 1 with or without chemotherapy 6 months after BNT162b2 vaccine.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

ABO blood group is involved in the quality of the specific immune response anti-SARS-CoV-2

Virulence. 2022 Dec;13(1):30-45. doi: 10.1080/21505594.2021.2019959. Since December 2019, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has spread throughout the world. To eradicate it, it is crucial to acquire a strong and long-lasting anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunity, by either natural infection or vaccination. We collected blood samples 12-305 days after positive polymerase chain reactions (PCRs) from 35 recovered individuals infected by SARS-CoV-2. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells were stimulated with SARS-CoV-2-derived peptide pools, such as the spike (S), nucleocapsid (N) and membrane (M) proteins, and we quantified anti-S immunoglobulins in plasma. After 10 months post-infection, we observed a sustained SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ T-cell response directed against M-protein, but responses against S- or N-proteins were lost over time. Besides, we demonstrated that O-group individuals presented significantly lower frequencies of specific CD4+ T-cell responses against Pep-M than non O-group individuals. The non O-group subjects also needed longer to clear the virus, and they lost cellular immune responses over time, compared to the O-group individuals, who showed a persistent specific immune response against SARS-CoV-2. Therefore, the S-specific immune response was lost over time, and individual factors might determine the sustainability of the body’s defenses, which must be considered in the future design of vaccines to achieve continuous anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunity.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
docwirenews.com

Complete pathologic response to pembrolizumab and axitinib in a patient with sarcomatoid RCC and ocrelizumab-treated multiple sclerosis

Urology. 2021 Dec 29:S0090-4295(21)01186-9. doi: 10.1016/j.urology.2021.12.015. Online ahead of print. Non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is a heterogeneous disease. We report a case of sarcomatoid non-clear cell RCC in a patient with underlying multiple sclerosis (MS) on immunosuppression with a complete pathologic response to pembrolizumab and axitinib. Comprehensive genomic profiling revealed pathogenic mutations in SETD2 and TP53 with high RNA expression levels of immune checkpoint proteins. Our case illustrates the importance of treatment selection based on presence of sarcomatoid features, underlying autoimmune disease, and genomic profiling.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Immunomodifying and neuroprotective effects of noscapine: Implications for multiple sclerosis, neurodegenerative, and psychiatric disorders

Chem Biol Interact. 2021 Dec 25:109794. doi: 10.1016/j.cbi.2021.109794. Online ahead of print. Noscapine is a phthalide isoquinoline alkaloid with antitussive activity. Noscapine protects oligodendroglia from ischemic and chemical injury, binds to bitter taste receptors, antagonizes the bradykinin and histaminergic systems, which may be of benefit in treatment of multiple sclerosis. Noscapine normalizes axonal transport and exerts significant therapeutic efficacy in animal models of Parkinson’s Disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Noscapine exerts neuroprotective effects on oxygen- and glucose-deprived fetal cortical neuronal cells and reduces ischemic brain damage in neonatal rat pups. Pilot clinical studies indicated some beneficial effects of noscapine in stroke. Noscapine harbours anxiolytic activity and methyl-noscapine blocks small conductance SK channels, which is beneficial in alleviating anxiety and depression. Noscapine exerts anticholinesterase activity and acts inhibitory on the inflammatory transcription factor NF-κB, which may be harnessed in treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease. With its blood-brain barrier traversing features and versatile actions, noscapine may be a promising agent in the armamentarium against neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Analysis of Micro-RNA-144 Expression Profile in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis in Comparison with Healthy Individuals

Rep Biochem Mol Biol. 2021 Oct;10(3):396-401. doi: 10.52547/rbmb.10.3.396. BACKGROUND: Etiology of multiple sclerosis is non-clarified. It seems that environmental factors impact epigenetic in this disease. Micro-RNAs (MIR) as epigenetic factors are one of the most important factors in non-genetically neurodegenerative diseases. It has been found MIR-144 plays a main role in the regulation of many processes in the central nervous system. Here, we aimed to investigation of MIR-144 expression alteration in Multiple sclerosis (MS) patients.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Dendrimer-2PMPA selectively blocks upregulated microglial GCPII activity and improves cognition in a mouse model of multiple sclerosis

Nanotheranostics. 2022 Jan 1;6(2):126-142. doi: 10.7150/ntno.63158. eCollection 2022. Cognitive impairment is a common aspect of multiple sclerosis (MS) for which there are no treatments. Reduced brain N-acetylaspartylglutamate (NAAG) levels are linked to impaired cognition in various neurological diseases, including MS. NAAG levels are regulated by glutamate carboxypeptidase II (GCPII), which hydrolyzes the neuropeptide to N-acetyl-aspartate and glutamate. GCPII activity is upregulated multifold in microglia following neuroinflammation. Although several GCPII inhibitors, such as 2-PMPA, elevate brain NAAG levels and restore cognitive function in preclinical studies when given at high systemic doses or via direct brain injection, none are clinically available due to poor bioavailability and limited brain penetration. Hydroxyl-dendrimers have been successfully used to selectively deliver drugs to activated glia. Methods: We attached 2-PMPA to hydroxyl polyamidoamine (PAMAM) dendrimers (D-2PMPA) using a click chemistry approach. Cy5-labelled-D-2PMPA was used to visualize selective glial uptake in vitro and in vivo. D-2PMPA was evaluated for anti-inflammatory effects in LPS-treated glial cultures. In experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE)-immunized mice, D-2PMPA was dosed biweekly starting at disease onset and cognition was assessed using the Barnes maze, and GCPII activity was measured in CD11b+ hippocampal cells. Results: D-2PMPA showed preferential uptake into microglia and robust anti-inflammatory activity, including elevations in NAAG, TGFβ, and mGluR3 in glial cultures. D-2PMPA significantly improved cognition in EAE mice, even though physical severity was unaffected. GCPII activity increased >20-fold in CD11b+ cells from EAE mice, which was significantly mitigated by D-2PMPA treatment. Conclusions: Hydroxyl dendrimers facilitate targeted drug delivery to activated microglia. These data support further development of D-2PMPA to attenuate elevated microglial GCPII activity and treat cognitive impairment in MS.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Polymorphisms CYP2R1 rs10766197 and CYP27B1 rs10877012 in Multiple Sclerosis: A Case-Control Study

J Immunol Res. 2021 Dec 23;2021:7523997. doi: 10.1155/2021/7523997. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disease. Low vitamin D levels have been reported to be a risk factor for MS, and genetic variances could be implicated. The aim of this study was to evaluate the association of MS with rs10766197 polymorphism of CYP2R1 gene and rs10877012 polymorphism of CYP27B1 gene. The second aim was to analyse whether these polymorphisms are associated with the severity of the progression of MS. Material and Methods. In a case-control study, we included 116 MS patients and 226 controls, all of whom were Mexican Mestizo. MS was diagnosed by McDonald criteria (2017). A complete neurological evaluation was performed to evaluate the severity of disease progression. Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH) vitamin D] levels were measured by ELISA. Single nucleotide polymorphisms rs10766197 of CYP2R1 gene and rs10877012 SNP of CYP27B1 gene were genotyped by real-time PCR.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Predictive Factors for Humoral Response After 2-dose SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine in Solid Organ Transplant Patients

Transplant Direct. 2021 Dec 23;8(1):e1248. doi: 10.1097/TXD.0000000000001248. eCollection 2022 Jan. BACKGROUND: A weak immunogenicity has been reported in solid organ transplant (SOT) recipients after 2 doses of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine. The aim of this retrospective study was to identify the predictive factors for humoral response in SOT patients.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Subcortical volumes as early predictors of fatigue in multiple sclerosis

Ann Neurol. 2021 Dec 30. doi: 10.1002/ana.26290. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: Fatigue is a frequent and severe symptom in multiple sclerosis (MS), but its pathophysiological origin remains incompletely understood. We aimed to examine the predictive value of subcortical gray matter volumes for fatigue severity at disease onset and after four years by applying structural equation modeling (SEM).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

The contribute of cerebrospinal fluid free light-chain assay in the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis and other neurological diseases in an Italian multicenter study

Mult Scler. 2021 Dec 30:13524585211064121. doi: 10.1177/13524585211064121. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) free light chains (FLCs) can be an alternative assay to oligoclonal bands (OCBs) in inflammatory neurological disorders, but threshold has no consensus. OBJECTIVE: To assess the diagnostic accuracy of CSF FLCs in multiple sclerosis (MS)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

The Effect of the Activation of the Core Muscles on Tremor in a Patient with Multiple Sclerosis

Neurol India. 2021 Nov-Dec;69(6):1798-1801. doi: 10.4103/0028-3886.333519. BACKGROUND: Trunk stabilization is important in providing postural control and extremity movements, and is maintained by the muscles called “core”. OBJECTIVE: The aim of this report was to demonstrate the effect of core muscles contraction on upper extremity tremor. MATERIALS AND METHODS:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

The changing dynamics of neutralizing antibody response within ten months of SARS-CoV-2 infections

J Med Virol. 2021 Dec 30. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27544. Online ahead of print. There are limited data on how long neutralizing antibody (NAb) response elicited via primary SARS-CoV-2 infection will last. Eighty-four serum samples were obtained from a prospective cohort of 42 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 inpatients at the time of discharge from hospital and in the late convalescent phase. Virus neutralization assay was performed to determine the presence and titers of NAbs with authentic SARS-CoV-2. Long-term dynamics of NAbs and factors that may have an impact on humoral immunity were investigated. Mild and moderate/severe patients were compared. The mean sampling time was 11.12±5.02 days (4-28) for the discharge test and 268.12±11.65 days (247-296) for the follow-up test. NAb response was present in 83.3% of the patients about 10 months after infection. The detectable long term NAb rate was significantly higher in mild patients when compared to moderate/severe patients (95.7% vs. 68.4%, p=0.025). In the follow-up, Nab-positive and -negative patients were compared to determine the predictors of the presence of long-term humoral immunity. The only significant factor was disease severity. Patients with mild infections have more chance to have NAbs for longer time. Age, gender, and comorbidity did not affect long term NAb response. NAb titers decreased significantly over time, with an average rank of 24.0 vs. 19.1 (p=0.002). Multivariate GEE analysis revealed that no parameter has an impact on the change of NAb titers over time. The majority of the late convalescent patients still had detectable low levels of neutralizing antibodies. The protective effect of these titers of NAbs from re-infections needs further studies. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Establishment of Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells from Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Methods Mol Biol. 2022 Jan 6. doi: 10.1007/7651_2021_453. Online ahead of print. The patient-derived iPSC lines provide valuable resources as these cells can be utilized to generate human cell types relevant to the disease of interest. In this context, human iPSC-based model systems are particularly useful for neurological diseases as the neuron and glial cell types affected by such diseases are difficult to obtain. Multiple sclerosis is a demyelinating central nervous system disease characterized by inflammation and eventually axonal damage. iPS cells generated from MS patients may allow for unique approaches for studying the disease in a species-specific manner, with a potentially limitless supply of patients’ own glial and neuronal cells differentiated from the iPSCs. Here we describe the detailed protocol for establishing iPSCs from peripheral blood mononuclear cells that we have utilized to model multiple sclerosis. We particularly focused on optimized and cost-effective procedures using the integration-free Sendai virus-based reprogramming method for the generation and characterization of MS iPSCs.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Results from a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of repository corticotropin injection for multiple sclerosis relapse that did not adequately respond to corticosteroids

INTRODUCTION: About 20%-35% of multiple sclerosis (MS) patients fail to respond to high-dose corticosteroids during a relapse. Repository corticotropin injection (RCI, Acthar® Gel) is a naturally sourced complex mixture of adrenocorticotropic hormone analogs and pituitary peptides that has anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects. AIMS: The study objective was to determine...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy