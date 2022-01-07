ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antiviral activity of 5-aminolevulinic acid against variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trop Med Health. 2022 Jan 7;50(1):6. doi: 10.1186/s41182-021-00397-x. BACKGROUND: Genetic variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) began to emerge in 2020 and have been spreading globally during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Despite the presence of different COVID-19 vaccines, the...

