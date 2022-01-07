ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hospital outcomes of community-acquired COVID-19 versus influenza: Insights from the Swiss hospital-based surveillance of influenza and COVID-19

Euro Surveill. 2022 Jan;27(1). doi: 10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2022.27.1.2001848. BackgroundSince the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the disease has frequently been compared with seasonal influenza, but this comparison is based on little empirical data.AimThis study compares in-hospital outcomes for patients with community-acquired COVID-19 and patients with community-acquired influenza in Switzerland.MethodsThis retrospective multi-centre cohort study...

A comparative analysis of the first and second COVID-19 wave in Italy: evaluation of mortality in the Infectious Disease Unit of Genoa University Hospital

New Microbiol. 2021 Oct;44(4):245-247. This retrospective study describes demographics and outcomes of adult patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection admitted to our ward during the first wave (from February 25 to May 30, 2020) and during the second wave (from August 5 to November 30, 2020). The primary study objective was to evaluate overall in-hospital mortality, which was 21.1% (60/285) vs 10.3% (27/261) (p=.0006). This study seems to corroborate and expand the concept that the second wave of COVID-19 was less deadly than the first. Despite some limitations, the clinical and managerial experience gained during the first wave trained us to handle and control the second one.
Rivaroxaban Improves Clinical Outcomes After COVID-19 Hospitalization

HealthDay News — For patients at high risk for venous thromboembolism (VTE) discharged after COVID-19 hospitalization, thromboprophylaxis with rivaroxaban is associated with improved clinical outcomes, according to a study published online Dec. 15 in The Lancet. Eduardo Ramacciotti, M.D., from the Science Valley Research Institute in São Paulo, Brazil,...
Doctors on Lookout for ‘Flurona,' Dual Infection of Influenza, COVID-19

Doctors are on the lookout for cases of the "flurona" — a co-infection of both influenza and COVID-19 in patients. A child in Los Angeles tested positive for both the flu and COVID-19, a testing site reported Wednesday. What's believed to be the first-ever case of the "flurona" was detected recently in Israel.
The difference between being in the hospital from and with covid-19

In their never-ending quest to prove that everyone except them is overreacting to the pandemic, critics of the government’s response have seized upon new data that speaks to one of their long-standing claims. That claim says covid-19 hospitalization data conflates people who are in the hospital because of a coronavirus infection and those who are there with such an infection. In other words, you go to the emergency room because you broke your leg but, while there, test positive for the coronavirus.
Effect of influenza vaccination on risk of COVID-19 – A prospective cohort study of 46,000 health care workers

J Infect Dis. 2022 Jan 5:jiac001. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiac001. Online ahead of print. The purpose of this study was to assess if influenza vaccination has an impact on the risk of COVID-19. A cohort of 46,112 health care workers were tested for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and filled in a survey on COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization, and influenza vaccination. The RR of hospitalization due to SARS-CoV-2 for influenza vaccinated compared with unvaccinated participants was 1.00 for the seasonal vaccination in 2019/2020 (CI 0.56-1.78, p=1.00). Likewise, no clinical effect of influenza vaccination on development of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 was found. The present findings indicate that influenza vaccination does not affect the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19.
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise by 11

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Saskatchewan Health Authority saw the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province rise by 11 to 106. That includes 13 people in ICU. There are five hospitalizations in the South East Zone, all receiving inpatient care. No new deaths were reported. The province recorded 541...
The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on health-related quality of life of adults visiting emergency departments and primary care settings in Alberta

Can J Public Health. 2022 Jan 11. doi: 10.17269/s41997-021-00606-4. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To examine the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on health-related quality of life (HRQL) of adults visiting emergency departments (ED) and primary care (PC) settings in Alberta, Canada, and explore whether this impact varies across demographic subgroups.
COVID-19 cases increase, but not hospitalizations

The latest Florida Department of Health data shows new COVID-19 case rate is at more than 25%, meaning one 1 in 4 residents test positive for COVID, but the hospitalization rate for the Omicron variant remains low compared to Delta. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician with Johns Hopkins...
COVID-19 Outcome Severity in Children

A study of children positive for COVID-19 found the overall risk of developing severe disease to be low, but risk factors included age, underlying chronic illness, and symptom duration. Children are generally believed to experience less severe COVID-19 outcomes than older persons. A study, published today in JAMA Network Open,...
How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
