If you have tried to get a COVID test this week you are well aware that wait times and lines for testing have been extremely long. I was talking to someone I know just yesterday who waited 5 hours at a local urgent care for a test and ended up having to leave without ever getting checked. With the omicron variant exploding, it is certainly making it difficult to take the simple precaution of getting a test if you feel ill. Even finding an at-home test is near impossible right now.

ALBANY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO