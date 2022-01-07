Search for lost Dakota County cemetery still unsolved

(KCAU) — A group of researchers tried to locate the oldest cemetery in Dakota County three months ago . They published their findings this week.

The results are inconclusive. The team only found a few structures underground that met the dimensions needed for adult-sized graves.

Tree roots and tall grass prevented the team’s ground-penetrating radar from thoroughly evaluating the possible graves.

The researchers have not decided their next move at this time.

