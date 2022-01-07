ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. prisons, halfway houses suspend visits due to COVID omicron wave

By Steven Rodas
 3 days ago
The New Jersey Department of Corrections has once again paused in-person visits at its two dozen prisons and halfway houses in order to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, which is spreading across the state at record levels, an official confirmed Friday. “For the safety of all, with the omicron...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Prison#Videograms#Njdoc#Nj Advance Media#Health Department
Now isn’t the right time to drop mask mandates in Lehigh Valley schools | Turkeys & Trophies

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has given school districts the authority to decide whether children need to wear masks in schools. Even though they have the power to revoke mask mandates, now isn’t the time to use that power. With cases of COVID-19 spiking, some area school districts aren’t requiring students to wear masks. The Northern Lehigh and Whitehall-Coplay school districts are among the districts that made masks optional when students returned from winter break. It’s easy for the highly contagious disease to spread where lots of people gather indoors in places such as schools. Once the disease starts spreading throughout the student body, you’ve already missed your opportunity to slow it down with a mask mandate. Children with COVID then take the disease home and spread it to their families and their at-risk relatives, and the disease gets that much harder to contain. We urge all school districts to mandate the wearing of masks until the rate of transmission of COVID drops to a safer level.
COPLAY, PA
Easton, PA
