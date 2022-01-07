ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fully vaccinated and mostly masked, the Supreme Court’s conservative...

Nevada Current

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Nevada Current.
KTLA

Supreme Court appears skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule

Fully vaccinated and mostly masked, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared skeptical Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation’s large employers. The court seemed more open to a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers. The arguments in the two cases come at a time of spiking coronavirus […]
themainewire.com

Federal court reinstates Biden vaccine mandate, setting stage for potential SCOTUS showdown

Federal appeals courts recently issued two decisions impacting federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements mandated by President Joe Biden earlier this year. Reversing a decision made by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Sixth Circuit on December 15 dissolved the stay preventing the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) from implementing its Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which requires all employers with 100 or more employees to vaccinate their workers against COVID-19 or implement weekly testing. Unvaccinated employees must also wear a mask in the workplace.
Fortune

The Supreme Court just signaled it could block Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The future of the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine and testing mandates appears to be in jeopardy following arguments before the Supreme Court on Friday, potentially doing away with nationwide workplace rules around COVID, and creating major uncertainty for companies across the country.
The Hollywood Reporter

Biden Alum Symone Sanders to Host Shows For MSNBC

MSNBC has hired its first veteran of the Biden White House. Democratic political strategist Symone Sanders, who just last month was working as chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, is joining MSNBC. Sanders will host multiple programs for the NBCUniversal-owned cable news operation, including a weekend program on MSNBC’s linear cable channel, and a show on its streaming platform, The Choice. Specifics like timeslots, the show titles and production teams are still TBD, though the channel says Sanders will also serve as a fill-in anchor on MSNBC, presumably for some of its primetime talent. Sanders will be based out of Washington D.C.,...
Axios

Jim Jordan won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he will not cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot. Why it matters: Both members of Congress the committee has sought out for information are declining to turn over documents or be interviewed voluntarily, forcing its nine members to decide whether they will attempt to subpoena their colleagues.
CBS 17

North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

The written challenge says the events on Jan. 6, 2021 “amounted to an insurrection” and that Cawthorn’s speech at the rally supporting President Donald Trump, his other comments and information in published reports provide a “reasonable suspicion or belief” that he helped facilitate the insurrection and is thus disqualified.
Florida Phoenix

Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits

Quality Journalism for Critical Times North Carolina’s voter rolls are like a refrigerator that needs to be cleared periodically of rotting milk and other items past their expiration date, according to Jason Torchinsky. Torchinsky is a lawyer representing Republican plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to force the state to more regularly maintain its voter rolls. But Jeff Loperfido, an attorney for the […] The post Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Wisconsin Examiner

GOP legislators vote to curtail voter participation

On Monday, the joint Senate and Assembly rules committee voted 6-4 along party lines with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats voting against requiring the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) to draw up emergency rules to regulate ballot drop boxes and what election clerks are permitted to do regarding errors or missing information on absentee […] The post GOP legislators vote to curtail voter participation appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
The Independent

AP News Digest 7 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org—————————————— ONLY ON AP ——————————————AP POLL-AMERICAN PRIORITIES — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that management of the pandemic, once an issue that strongly favored President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats is beginning to recede in the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Audie Cornish Joins CNN+ After Leaving NPR

Journalist Audie Cornish, who left National Public Radio last week after 15 years, is joining CNN. Cornish will host a weekly program for the forthcoming CNN+ streaming service, and appear as a correspondent on live daily programming on both CNN’s linear channel and on streaming. Cornish will also host a podcast for CNN Audio. At NPR, Cornish most recently served as the co-host of its flagship news program All Things Considered. She will be based in Washington, D.C. and starts next month. “There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” said Cornish in a statement. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.” Cornish is the latest high-profile hire that CNN has tapped to join its upcoming streaming service, which will launch in the spring. She joins former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, former NBC News anchor Kasie Hunt, and chef-turned media personality Alison Roman. Anderson Cooper will host a pair of programs for the service, while Eva Longoria will host a program called Searching for Mexico. Cornish’s hire also suggests that CNN will continue investing in its audio and podcasting platform.
