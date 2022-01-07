ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Mary Magdalen, St. Rita, St. Rosalie schools to close their doors for good

By Michaela Romero
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Archdiocese of New Orleans announced three catholic schools will close at the end of the school year.

The three schools include the following:

  • St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie
  • St. Rita in New Orleans
  • St. Rosalie in Harvey

On Friday, January 7, 2022, the schools made the announcement the three schools will close their doors at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of St. Mary Magdalen, St. Rita in New Orleans, and St. Rosalie,” said Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. RaeNell Houston. “These very difficult decisions were made after prayerful discernment and with the support of Archbishop Gregory Aymond, school leadership and pastors.”

Each school has a current enrollment below 200 students, which has been a consistent benchmark for school viability among area Catholic schools.

“In justice and fairness to our children, we need to provide them a quality Catholic education with broad opportunities for spiritual, academic, and social formation,” said Houston. “When enrollment reaches a certain point, our ability to offer the programs that families expect and children deserve is compromised.”

The closures are expected to affect a total of 544 students and 68 faculty members according to the Archdiocese.

In an effort to have a smooth transition, each school will host “School Information Nights” where schools from the area will come to the campus to introduce their school to new families and allow the families in search of a new school to learn more about their options.

Along with that, the Archdiocese announced there will also be an archdiocesan-sponsored job fair in February for the faculty and staff wanting to remain in the ministry of Catholic education. Representatives from the archdiocesan Department of Catholic Education and Faith Formation will also be available to work individually with families and staff.

