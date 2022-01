5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Basketball Week 4

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Winter Break is over, and the 5th Quarter is back!

We’ve got all kinds of games for you coming up tonight, with live scores and updates throughout the night.

The Big Game is out at Williamston High School, where Haslett is in town for a huge matchup.

The 6 Sports team will be LIVE at Williamston High School on 6 News at 6:00 p.m. Be sure to tune in for that report.

And as always, follow along on this page for scores, updates, and highlights.

BIG GAME: HALSETT VS. WILLIAMSTON (BOYS)

FINAL: WILLIAMSTON 76, HASLETT 35

MASON VS. FOWLERVILLE (BOYS)

FINAL: FOWLERVILLE 61, MASON 46

LANSING CATHOLIC VS. EATON RAPIDS (BOYS)

FINAL: EATON RAPIDS 55, LANSING CATHOLIC 53

JACKSON VS. LANSING EVERETT

FINAL: LANSING EVERETT 63, JACKSON 56

DEWITT VS. EAST LANSING (GIRLS)

FINAL: EAST LANSING 49, DEWITT 44

OKEMOS VS. HOLT (GIRLS)

FINAL: HOLT 63, OKEMOS 15

LANSING CATHOLIC VS. EATON RAPIDS (GIRLS)

FINAL: LANSING CATHOLIC 62, EATON RAPIDS 18

WAVERLY VS. GRAND LEDGE (GIRLS)

FINAL: GRAND LEDGE 66, WAVERLY 46

PERRY VS. LANSING CHRISTIAN (GIRLS)

FINAL: LANSING CHRISTIAN 52, PERRY 23

OTHER BOYS SCORES:

FINAL: Ionia 69, Charlotte 48

FINAL: Chelsea 82, Stockbridge 40

FINAL: Ithaca 53, Millington 41

FINAL: Battle Creek Harper Creek 64, Jackson Northwest 52

FINAL: Lake Fenton 74, Owosso 42

FINAL: Lake Odessa Lakewood 47, Leslie 40

FINAL: Morrice 60, Burton Atherton 34

FINAL: Olivet 60, Maple Valley 21

FINAL: Ovid-Elsie 54, New Lothrop 42

FINAL: Battle Creek Pennfield 60, Parma Western 49

FINAL: Lake Odessa Lakewood 47, Leslie 40

FINAL: Perry 55, Lansing Christian 48

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

FINAL: Jackson Northwest 47, Battle Creek Harper Creek 33

FINAL: Battle Creek St. Phillip 46, Bellevue 42

FINAL: Carson City-Crystal 47, Breckenridge 29

FINAL: Ionia 48, Charlotte 41

FINAL: Hastings 41, Jackson Lumen Christi 36

FINAL: East Jackson 55. Hanover-Horton 35

FINAL: Dansville 48, Fulton 21

FINAL: Grass Lake 58, Grass Lake 16

FINAL: Hillsdale Academy 47, Jackson Christian 18

FINAL: Springport 55, Homer 34

FINAL: Ithaca 37, Millington 26

FINAL: Potterville 30, Laingsburg 26

FINAL: Lake Fenton 60, Owosso 16

FINAL: Leslie 48, Lake Odessa Lakewood 45

FINAL: Morrice 60, Burton Atherton 7

FINAL: Ovid-Elsie 54, New Lothrop 42

FINAL: Parma Western 59, Battle Creek Pennfield 22

FINAL: Olivet 57, Vermontville Maple Valley 8

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.