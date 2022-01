On today's episode, we discuss what our analysts think will be the key trends of 2022. Will Facebook's grip on digital advertising loosen? How much of a splash will viral commerce make? How much will the pendulum swing back towards physical retail? And more. We then talk about the most important social media challenge facing brands this year and whether Amazon's marketplace model is coming to a store near you. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer analyst Jasmine Enberg and principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Andrew Lipsman.

