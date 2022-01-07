ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: False claim that Trump canceled Jan. 6 presser for son's wedding

By Chiara Vercellone, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: Donald Trump canceled Jan. 6 press conference due to son's wedding at Mar-a-Lago

The first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol was commemorated by lawmakers and President Joe Biden on Capitol Hill with speeches, press conferences and an evening vigil. Even previous leaders, like former President Barack Obama, publicly spoke about the somber remembrance day.

But the words of one central actor were never heard. Former President Donald Trump had scheduled a press conference on Jan. 6 but canceled it two days before.

Now, an apparent official statement from his website is making the rounds online, asserting he canceled the press conference due to family celebrations.

"I canceled because my son Donald paid me to rent the venue to plan his wedding," reads part of the statement, posted on Instagram Jan. 5.

The screengrab, which is styled to match other statements published on Trump's website, received more than 1,000 likes in two days. On Facebook, other versions of the screenshot received more than 800 reactions in just a few days.

Trump's website is the primary way he releases statements since he was banned from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram a year ago. So the statements typically spread online as users screenshot them and share them to their individual social media accounts.

Fact check roundup: Debunking false narratives about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

His statements have previously been altered to attribute false messages to Trump, and this is another example of that. The image being shared now was digitally created as a parody by a comedian on Twitter.

USA TODAY reached out to the poster for comment.

Statement fabricated by comedian

The first instance of the statement being shared online was a Jan. 4 tweet by Gabe Sanchez, a comedian who shares satire, according to his bio.

"I guess we now know why Trump canceled himself, I mean, his January 6th conference," Sanchez wrote in the tweet accompanying the image.

When a user replied to the tweet claiming the image was fake, Sanchez responded saying the statement was "a parody presser that I made."

Liz Harrington, Trump's spokesperson, confirmed to USA TODAY the statement was fabricated.

Fact check: Image altered to show Obama next to gallery's pentagram

In an official statement posted on Trump's website, Trump announced he was canceling the press conference, set to take place at Mar-a-Lago, due to the "total bias and dishonesty" of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. He didn't elaborate.

Fact check: How we know the 2020 election results were legitimate, not 'rigged' as Donald Trump claims

While some of Sanchez's followers acknowledged the image was a joke in the comments, many other users on Facebook and Instagram believed the image to be real given the similarities to Trump's authentic statements.

One user who shared the image on Facebook wrote in the post's caption: "You can't make this stuff up."

This is an example of what could be called "stolen satire," where stories or images created as satire and presented that way originally are captured via screenshot and reposted in a way that makes them appear to be legitimate. As a result, readers of the second-generation post are misled, as was the case here.

Our rating: Altered

We rate ALTERED an image purporting to show Donald Trump canceled a Jan. 6 press conference due to his son's wedding at Mar-a-Lago, based on our research. The image was created by a comedian as a parody. In a real statement, Trump blamed the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack for the cancellation of his press conference.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim that Trump canceled Jan. 6 presser for son's wedding

MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
The Independent

Steve Bannon goes on bizarre rant about Michelle Obama’s voter drive

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon denounced a vow from former first lady Michelle Obama to engage in voter registration efforts, suggesting that the move was a response to his own strategy aimed at asserting control over the GOP on behalf of Donald Trump.The ex-Trump administration official, who was ousted from the White House in the early days of Mr Trump’s presidency, went on a bizarre rant during his “War Room” podcast in response to an ad placed by Ms Obama in The New York Times which touted the group effort by Democratic-leaning organisations to register more than 1...
Washington Post

Sean Hannity’s bottomless corruption

Fox News is keeping quiet about the latest Sean Hannity scandal, in which the longtime host sent text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others providing political advice regarding President Donald Trump in the days surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Instead of denouncing Hannity’s activism, a Fox News spokeswoman pointed to a tepid statement from Hannity’s lawyer.
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
WHO 13

‘Facts don’t back up what’s coming out of his mouth,’ former supporter Chris Christie says of Donald Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, said there is no evidence that fraud cost Donald Trump re-election as president in 2020 and he wishes Trump would quit claiming that it did. Christie supported Trump’s campaign. But he said that he has used his former skills as […]
