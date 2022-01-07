Petersburg Police asking for help locating missing man
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is asking for help locating a man who has not been seen since Friday morning.
Police say Alvin Ramsey was last seen Friday at around 10:50 a.m. near the Hardee’s on S. Crater Road.
Ramsey is wearing a red and white hoodie, blue jeans and a brown belt. Anyone with information regarding Ramsey's whereabouts is asked to call Petersburg Police at 804-861-1212.
