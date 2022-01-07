State Rep. Sean Roberts to file bill allowing abortion lawsuits

State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, announced Friday afternoon that he is planning to file a bill that would allow and Oklahomans to sue doctors who preform an abortion after conception that is not for triage to save the mother’s life.

The announcement came from Roberts Office and was posted to his Facebook page.

This bill would be similar to a portion of Texas’ Senate Bill 8 which took effect Sep. 8 2021.

“The pro-life citizens of Oklahoma should have the ability to help hold these doctors accountable,” Roberts said. “Individual citizens are an extremely important part of making sure that we are protecting the lives of the unborn. This legislation puts principle into action and I am going to fight extremely hard to get it passed during the upcoming session.”

According to Roberts’ statement, if passed the bill would allow Oklahomans to sue abortion providers as well as anyone who “aids and abets” an illegal abortion in civil court, and seek up to $10,000 in damages.

The upcoming Legislative session begins on Feb. 7.

