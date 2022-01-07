ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

State Rep. Sean Roberts to file bill allowing abortion lawsuits

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsUJT_0dftQME800
State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, announced Friday afternoon that he is planning to file a bill that would allow and Oklahomans to sue doctors who preform an abortion after conception that is not for triage to save the mother’s life.

The announcement came from Roberts Office and was posted to his Facebook page.

This bill would be similar to a portion of Texas’ Senate Bill 8 which took effect Sep. 8 2021.

“The pro-life citizens of Oklahoma should have the ability to help hold these doctors accountable,” Roberts said. “Individual citizens are an extremely important part of making sure that we are protecting the lives of the unborn. This legislation puts principle into action and I am going to fight extremely hard to get it passed during the upcoming session.”

According to Roberts’ statement, if passed the bill would allow Oklahomans to sue abortion providers as well as anyone who “aids and abets” an illegal abortion in civil court, and seek up to $10,000 in damages.

The upcoming Legislative session begins on Feb. 7.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma breaks daily positive COVID-19 case record

TULSA, Okla. — The state broke its record for new daily positive COVID-19 cases reported three days in a row, and numbers are expected to go even higher. The numbers are up because more people are being tested for COVID-19 than ever before since the highly contagious Omicron variant set in.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

California's Newsom wants health coverage for all immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Backed by soaring revenues amid the pandemic, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed a budget that would pay for the health care of all the state's low-income residents living in the country illegally, while cutting taxes for businesses and halting a scheduled increase in the gas tax later this summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
51K+
Followers
87K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy