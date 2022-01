The NFL couldn’t have scripted this crazy Week 18 if it tried. The Jacksonville Jaguars knocked the Indianapolis Colts out of playoff contention, an injured Jimmy Garoppolo led the San Francisco 49ers to an unbelievable comeback against the Los Angeles Rams to clinch a postseason spot and the Baltimore Ravens fell out of the race when they were bested by the Pittsburgh Steelers — who very nearly saw their own playoff hopes come to an end when the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders nearly battled to an overtime tie.

