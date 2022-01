The Chiefs took a hit in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. They fell to 11-5, second in the AFC behind the Tennessee Titans, who are also 11-5. To make matters worse, the Chiefs’ 6-5 conference record puts them behind the Titans (7-4) in the conference. They also lost their head to head, so the only chance the Chiefs have of picking up the No. 1 seed is to beat the Broncos in the final week of the season while the Titans lose.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO