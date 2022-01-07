ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to heat your home safely during the winter, fire safety tips

Electric Heater FILE PHOTO (sbayram/Getty Images)

DAYTON — While it may be tempting to turn on that space heater to warm up during these cold months, state officials warn of the potential fire hazards of alternative heating sources.

More than half of home heating fires occur during the winter months, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal and Manufactured Home Program.

State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon said that the use of alternative heating sources can greatly increase the chance of a fire occurring. Reardon’s office shared tips to keep in mind when using those sources this winter.

Tips for using alternative heating sources safely:

  • Use kerosene heaters and space heaters according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
  • Keep anything combustible at least three feet away from alternative heat sources
  • Make sure your alternative heat sources have ‘tip switches’ these are designed to automatically turn off the heater in the event they tip over
  • Do not use your kitchen’s oven or range to heat your home. In addition to being a fire hazard, it can be a source of toxic fumes
  • Never refill a space heater while it is operating or still hot
  • Refuel heaters outdoors
  • Make sure wood stoves are properly installed, and at least three feet away from anything that could burn — ensure they have the proper floor support and adequate ventilation
  • Be careful when using candles, keep the flame away from combustible objects and out of the reach of children
  • Make certain that your home’s smoke alarms are in proper working order by testing them monthly and replacing their batteries twice a year
  • Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of your home and inside and outside of sleeping areas
  • If you have elderly or disabled neighbors, check on them regularly
  • Have a fire escape plan that includes two ways out and a designated meeting place for family members once they are outside the home
  • If there is a fire hydrant near your home, keep it clear of snow, ice and debris for easy access by the fire department

Manufactured homeowners will have to take some additional precautions to ensure their homes are heated properly and safely, said Gary Whitaker, an investigator for the Divison of Industrial.

Additional tips for manufactured homeowners:

  • Check the underbelly/bottom board of the home for rips or tears. If there are rips or tears and there is a loss of insulation, repair using products approved for use with manufactured homes either in the product’s information or in the manufacturer’s installation instructions for the home.
  • Check the skirting around the home to make sure it is intact and undamaged. Various events can cause damage to the skirting of the home (e.g., animals, yard work, weather), which can allow cold air to reach the underbelly/bottom board of the home and increase the risk of a home’s pipes freezing during cold temperatures
  • Check water pipes for adequate electrical heat tape, which helps prevent your pipes from freezing in cold temperatures
  • Make sure nothing (e.g., furniture, paper, etc.) is covering/blocking your heating vents
  • Use draft stoppers to keep gusts of cold air from slipping in beneath your doors, you can buy them at a hardware store or create your own by filling a fabric tube with newspaper or simply using a rolled-up towel or blanket
  • Consider adding curtains/blinds in front of doors or windows
  • To prevent warm air from leaking through your electrical outlets, turn off the electricity to the outlet, remove the electrical plates, and reseal the insides with caulk to keep warm air indoors

Additional safety tips are available on the State Fire Marshal’s website, for manufactured home information visit the Manufactured Homes Program homepage.

