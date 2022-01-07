Mother put COVID-positive son in trunk so she wouldn't be exposed, police say

A man who allegedly murdered his wife in Texas and then posted a video confession about it has now died by suicide in Florida after nine months on the run. Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the fugitive, 48-year-old Trent Paschal, was at the Holiday Trav-L Park in Ocala — 75 miles northwest of Orlando — on Friday, KTRK in Houston reports. Deputies then went to the RV park and asked Paschal to exit a van he was in. Soon after, they heard a gunshot and, when they entered the vehicle, found Paschal dead inside.
