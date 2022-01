For most, the time between the years is a season of joy. But for Killeen-area children in foster care, the holiday season is one of the hardest. While the Bell County foster care system is working hard to provide kids with a brighter future, one of the first steps toward safety usually happens in a tiny room within the local Child Protective Services (CPS) offices called Rainbow Room.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO