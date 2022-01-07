ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

A Michigan Startup Retrofitted A Tesla Model S With A Battery That More Than Doubles Its Range

By Bradley Brownell
Jalopnik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Tesla is busy shouting about how awesome its new Model S is with 375 miles of range, and then under-delivering in real world testing, Our Next Energy, a startup in Southeast Michigan is retrofitting its own batteries into and older Model S and doing a road trip more than double...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

