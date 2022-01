Raleigh, N.C. — If you are looking to get a job or hire someone in the local hospitality industry, you might want to check out a new app that has launched in the area. Gigpro, which is based in Charleston, S.C., recently launched in the Raleigh area. It is a "restaurant staffing app focused on providing a platform of registered and qualified pros to instantly fill shifts in the hospitality industry," according to developers.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO