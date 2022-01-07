Ellicottville ski resorts say snowstorm moving south is "needed"

Thursday's lake effect snowstorm is on its way south - with the ski village of Ellicottville siting directly in the snowstorms path.

"In this case, snow arrival and snow accumulation are directly associated with the success of our business," said Ed Youmans, the General Manager of the Holimont Ski Club .

"When we get more snow - we can open more trails. We can make Holiday Valley more accessible and open to everyone," said Jane Eshbaugh, the Marketing Director for Holiday Valley Resort .

In other words, snow opens up more trails, and makes one of Ellicottville's most profitable businesses more accessible.

However, both Holimont and Holiday Valley are concerned with the lack of Canadian customers crossing the border that would typically come for day-trips or extended stay skiing.

Holimont tells 7 News about half of their membership is Canadian, and nowhere near that number of Canadians have crossed the border to Holimont - due to the Canadian Immigration Department's requirement of a negative PCR COVID-19 test upon reentry.

"The testing issue is absolutely a challenge, especially with the backups we've seen over the holidays. Our goal is to help our customers along the way" said Youmans.

Both Holiday Valley and Holimont have adopted free COVID-19 testing sites on the grounds of their respective resorts to assist Canadian travels and typical customers alike with COVID detection.

"We want to be able to reassure our customers that everyone can come - ski - have fun - and be safe along the way," said Eshbaugh.

All are welcome to utilize the ski resorts facilities and free testing sites - however appointments are encouraged.