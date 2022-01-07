ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

'Mean Girls' performance in Tulsa canceled due to COVID-19

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTbtt_0dftNYBJ00

The "Mean Girls" musical performance at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on Friday is canceled due to COVID-19.

Celebrity Attractions made the announcement on Facebook on Friday afternoon, saying breakthrough COVID cases within the company wouldn't allow the show to go on.

Refunds for the show are expected to start immediately from the point of purchase and should be done within 30 days.

Anyone with questions can call the box office at (918) 596 7111, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa PAC asks for feedback after canceling shows

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center is turning to the public for feedback after having to cancel multiple performances over the weekend. Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the area and across the country, Celebrity Attractions announced Friday's evening and Sunday's matinee performances of "Mean Girls" were canceled. They say the cancellations were due to the overwhelming number of breakthrough cases within the company of performers.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Eufaula, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Tulsa, OK
Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
City
Kansas, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Broken Arrow, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Kindle#Performing#Musical Theater#Celebrity Attractions#Facebook Tulsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Some Tulsa schools suspend in-person learning to start 2022

Multiple Tulsa Public Schools sites suspended in-person learning as students returned from their holiday break in January. Students who attend Central Middle and High School , Rogers Middle and High School , and McLain High Schoo l transitioned to distanced learning for their first day back for the spring semester on Jan. 4. The district says the move to distanced learning is due to staff absences.
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy