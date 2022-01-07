Police: three-year-old shooting victim not related to suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A three-year-old boy shot in Decatur Tuesday night continues to get treatment at a St. Louis hospital.



Police Friday provided that update and revealed new details about the shooting through an affidavit. Police officials said officers were called to a home in the 500 block of West Sawyer Street. An adult who witnessed the shooting told police five people – three adults, a teenager, and the victim – were there when it happened. The witness told police the five people were in a bedroom when a gun went off. The witness said the suspect, 20-year-old William A. Hosea, then picked up the gun and left the room.

The police affidavit said when officers got to the home, they found a trail of blood from the bedroom to the front porch. Police officials said the three-year-old was wounded in both legs. Police said the victim is not related to the Hosea but was staying in the home.



Online jail records show Hosea was booked into the Macon County jail on preliminary charges of endangering the life of a child and reckless discharge of a firearm. He must come up with $10,000 to get out of jail as his case progresses. As of Friday night, Hosea did not have an entry in Macon County court records indicating formal charges. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter could not be reached for comment.

