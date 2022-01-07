ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Police: three-year-old shooting victim not related to suspect

By Tim Ditman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A three-year-old boy shot in Decatur Tuesday night continues to get treatment at a St. Louis hospital.

Police Friday provided that update and revealed new details about the shooting through an affidavit. Police officials said officers were called to a home in the 500 block of West Sawyer Street. An adult who witnessed the shooting told police five people – three adults, a teenager, and the victim – were there when it happened. The witness told police the five people were in a bedroom when a gun went off. The witness said the suspect, 20-year-old William A. Hosea, then picked up the gun and left the room.

Man arrested in shooting of three-year-old

The police affidavit said when officers got to the home, they found a trail of blood from the bedroom to the front porch. Police officials said the three-year-old was wounded in both legs. Police said the victim is not related to the Hosea but was staying in the home.

Online jail records show Hosea was booked into the Macon County jail on preliminary charges of endangering the life of a child and reckless discharge of a firearm. He must come up with $10,000 to get out of jail as his case progresses. As of Friday night, Hosea did not have an entry in Macon County court records indicating formal charges. Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter could not be reached for comment.

WCIA

Decatur Police search for suspect after officer shot overnight

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said one of their officers was hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning. In a news release, Chief Shane G. Brandel said an officer saw a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. committing multiple traffic violations near Jasper and Clay streets. The officer tried to stop the vehicle near East Clay […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: suspect arrested after officer shot during chase

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced that a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one its officers hurt. Joseph L. Williams, 23, was arrested Saturday afternoon after detectives developed probable cause to arrest him. Williams is accused of running away from a traffic stop early Saturday morning […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Mayor speaks about Officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Early Saturday morning there was an officer-involved shooting in Decatur. It happened just after 2:30 am, a police officer tried to pull over a car after a routine traffic stop but the driver tried to run. The officer started chasing the suspect who then turned around and shot the officer, sending […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police investigate after man shot in leg

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are investigating after they said a man was shot in the leg Friday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Woodmound Plaza. Officers said the man’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. There is no suspect information at this time, according to police
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police investigate traffic crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers were dispatched to an area near the intersection of Lincoln and University at 10:10 p.m. on Thursday in a response to a reported traffic crash. When police arrived on scene, they found one person sitting in a red Ford Escape with heavy front-end damage. Urbana Police did an investigation and […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County sheriff said a woman reported missing has been found. In a news release, Sheriff Jack Campbell said Angela Landholt was found safe on Saturday afternoon. He continued to say she has been in contact with her family.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
