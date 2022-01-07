ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Stroudsburg community snow days are lost due to virtual learning

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3iiP_0dftMvFh00

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kids woke up to snow on the ground Friday morning and got the itch to play in the fresh air. But virtual learning has led to students keeping their sleds inside on this snow day.

We’ve gone to four popular sledding hills throughout the Poconos and didn’t find one person out with a sled until about 3:00 p.m.

The question is now, are snow days a thing of the past?

“It’s nice, don’t have to go to school today, get to play at the park in the snow,” said Birdie Hill, East Stroudsburg

Birdie and her brother River were the only ones sledding at Dansbury Park on Friday.

The two go to East Stroudsburg Elementary, but today the district decided to close for a snow day due to weather.

Tractor-trailers back on the road after weather travel ban lifted

“It’s like good for kindergarteners at my school. They need these breaks too,” said Birdie Hall.

Heading a town over to the Stroudsburg Area School District, the schools were without students, but classes were still in session.

“Both boys today, the first thing they wanted to do was go out and play in the snow and they couldn’t until school was over,” said Michael Bennett, Stroudsburg.

Bennett’s children Kaden and Luca go to Stroudsburg, one of the schools that chose to do virtual learning Friday.

“It’s a shame because the kids could really enjoy doing things outside and it is good to get out and get some fresh air,” Bennett said.

Bennett says he understands the accessibility virtual learning gives to students but hopes the district doesn’t do away with snow days.

“They deserve it. They work hard,” said Bennett.

Bennett also told us he’s a plow driver and was clearing roads when he found out his kids were learning virtually Friday.

Luckily, they still got plenty of sledding time after school but everyone will be looking out next time we get snow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Saturday snow sledding at McDade Park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many children in our region couldn’t enjoy the snow yesterday due to virtual learning, they certainly did Saturday. Families in Lackawanna County are enjoying the nice snowy hills of McDade Park Saturday in Scranton. There is parking available, fencing for the hill, and best of all, it’s absolutely free. For […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Stroudsburg, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County declares ‘Code Blue’ weather alert

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commissioners of Lackawanna County have declared a “Code Blue” weather alert. In a release, the commissioners state that the alert was set in place after consulting the National Weather Service in relation to the current and upcoming cold weather conditions. A code blue is declared when the temperature is expected […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Days#Weather#Sledding#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Bracing for icy impact

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Penndot began certain restrictions at 10 p.m. affecting tractor-trailers and similar vehicles. But PennDOT and the turnpike commission are advising all drivers to avoid unnecessary travel during this storm. Michigan truck driver Johnnie Johnson filled up his big rig Saturday night at the pilot travel center in Pittston Township. Johnson and other […]
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Freezing rain causing icy conditions impact NEPA Monday morning

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With temperatures in the teens and 20s overnight a lot of re-freezing took place, leading to icy conditions. Drivers started up their cars a little earlier than usual this morning, as many were covered in ice. “Roads are pretty icy. I’m not going to complain too much. They weren’t as bad as […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Eyewitness to History: The Laurel Line

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton to Wilkes-Barre is a quick trip on Interstate 81. From the early 1900s to the early 1950s ‘The Laurel Line’ was the way to go in this week’s Eyewitness to History. In 1982 former WYOU reporter Sue miller reported on The Laurel Line and the people attached to it. “Believe […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County road closed due to crash

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash has closed a portion of a Luzerne County road. According to PennDOT, a crash on Lake Road (State Route 437) has closed State Route 437 between Crestwood Road and Kirby Avenue. It is not known when the road will reopen. WBRE/WYOU will have updates as they are […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy