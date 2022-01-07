MoonBike: World’s First All-Electric Snowbike Is Silent, Compact

The Takeaway: Until recently, battery-powered snowblowers were only available in single-stage models—more serious capability was the sole territory of two-stage machines. Because of that, if you live in the Snow Belt, have a long driveway, and/or regularly deal with heavier snowfalls, you’ve probably—like me—never considered a cordless snowblower. That’s now changed with a new model from Ego. Depending on what comes with it, the snowblower is called the SNT2405 or the SNT2406. The blower itself in both packages is a 56-volt, 24-inch, two-stage machine; the 2405 comes with two 7.5-Ah batteries and a dual charger, while the 2406 comes with two 10-Ah batteries and two rapid chargers. The performance and features are the same, with the only difference being run time. And that performance rivals gas-powered models of similar size.

