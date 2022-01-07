ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

MoonBike: World’s First All-Electric Snowbike Is Silent, Compact

By Sam Anderson
gearjunkie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoonBikes unveiled its innovative electric snow bike at Las Vegas’ CES trade show this week. Significantly lighter, smaller, and quieter than traditional snowmobiles, it looks ideal for peaceful winter wonderland outings. “I’ve always wanted to create a machine to make winter exploration fun and easy,” MoonBikes founder and...

gearjunkie.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Could electric velomobiles change micromobility? Meet the Kinner Car

If you’re a fan of velomobiles and love the retro style, then I think you’ll find the Kinner Car intriguing — and not just because of its hybrid car-bike nature. While the Kinner is described as a primarily human-powered vehicle, you’ll still get electrical assistance. Still...
CARS
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
motor1.com

Europe gets first all-electric Mercedes EQV-based camper van

The European motorhome industry becomes more electrified from the newly launched Mercedes-Benz EQV conversion from the Swiss company Sortimo Walter Rüegg PLC. It gives customers the option of taking a zero-emissions camping trip. The EQV is the electric counterpart to the Mercedes V-Class van. Sortimo takes this vehicle and...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Moonbikes
Interesting Engineering

It’s a Snowboard. It’s a Snowmobile. No, It’s a MoonBike!

Imagine cruising up a steep, snowy mountain without the noise or smell of a snowmobile. All you hear is the gentle hum of an electric motor. Once you reach the top, it’s a smooth ride back down the slope. It was impossible until the MoonBike — the world’s first electric bike designed to ride on top of the snow. The French company behind the invention shipped its first batch of 250 bikes last month, and it’s on track to continue delivering units in 2022.
BICYCLES
CarBuzz.com

Acura's First Electric Car May Already Have A Name

Acura once offered several hybrid models in its lineup, including the MDX and RLX. Now, the Japanese luxury automaker's only electrified vehicle is the NSX supercar, and that is set to go away after 2022. Acura knows it has ground to make up in the push towards electrification, which is why the brand will bypass new hybrid reveals in favor of full EVs. The company's first EV will launch in 2024, using a Honda platform shared with the General Motors Ultium platform.
CARS
The Press

Navitas Opens World’s First GaN IC Design Center Dedicated to Electric Vehicles (EV)

Navitas Opens World's First GaN IC Design Center Dedicated to Electric Vehicles (EV) EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs), announced the opening of a new electric vehicle (EV) Design Center, further expanding into higher-power GaN markets. GaN-based on-board chargers (OBCs) are estimated to charge 3x faster with up to 70% energy savings compared to legacy silicon solutions. GaN OBCs, DC-DC converters and traction inverters are estimated to extend EV range or reduce battery costs by 5%, and to accelerate adoption of EVs worldwide by 3 years,. An EV-upgrade to GaN is estimated to reduce road-sector CO2 emissions by 20%/year by 2050, the target of the Paris Accord.
ENGINEERING
CarBuzz.com

We Caught The First Electric Rolls-Royce Driving Around Silently

From affordable family crossovers to exotic luxury coupes, 2021 was a huge year for electric vehicles. At the top end of the market, the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre was revealed earlier this year as the first production EV from the UK automaker. Rolls-Royce has teased an all-electric model for years now, but we finally know exactly when it will arrive. The Spectre will reach customers in the fourth quarter of 2023, meaning there is plenty of time before we see it uncamouflaged.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cars
dornob.com

ASB Nautilus: The World’s First All-Glass Hot Tub

Hot tub design hasn’t changed much since the 1970s and it shows. Most hot tubs are little more than ugly plastic boxes, including the ones installed at high-end hotels and resorts. They tend to be shades of brown or gray, perhaps disguised on the outside with custom wood enclosures. Bavarian company ASB GlassFloor, which typically manufactures flooring systems for sports arenas, saw this hole in the market and decided to fill it with something a lot sexier and more stylish.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

All-Electric Taxi Van Services

Waymo and Geely have announced a partnership that will see the brands joining forces to launch robotaxis that will work to drastically enhance the capabilities for urbanites looking to hail a ride. The van taxis will be adapted from the all-electric five-door Zeekr from Geely and will see Waymo outfitting each one with all the essential technology to help them traverse the environment. The vehicles feature a pillarless design that will help to further increase ease of access for passengers.
CARS
Carscoops

Goodyear’s ElectricDrive GT Is An All-Season Tire Designed For Electric Cars

Electric cars are becoming the new norm so tire manufacturers are closely following the trend. Goodyear has announced the ElectricDrive GT which will be the company’s first replacement tire in North America specifically optimized for EVs. The ElectricDrive GT is described as an all-season and ultra-high performance tire which...
CARS
Popular Mechanics

Ego’s Two-Stage Snowblower Is The First Legitimate Electric Alternative to Gas

The Takeaway: Until recently, battery-powered snowblowers were only available in single-stage models—more serious capability was the sole territory of two-stage machines. Because of that, if you live in the Snow Belt, have a long driveway, and/or regularly deal with heavier snowfalls, you’ve probably—like me—never considered a cordless snowblower. That’s now changed with a new model from Ego. Depending on what comes with it, the snowblower is called the SNT2405 or the SNT2406. The blower itself in both packages is a 56-volt, 24-inch, two-stage machine; the 2405 comes with two 7.5-Ah batteries and a dual charger, while the 2406 comes with two 10-Ah batteries and two rapid chargers. The performance and features are the same, with the only difference being run time. And that performance rivals gas-powered models of similar size.
CARS
Sandusky Register

Get a Glimpse of the First-Ever All-Electric Silverado

Show truck shown. Actual production will vary. Model year 2024 Silverado EV available Fall 2023. Simulated imaged shown throughout. CHARGE UP YOUR IMAGINATION. Smart. Agile. Aerodynamic. Fast. Not typically what you think of when you think of a truck. But Silverado EV isn't just a truck. It's a category-defying, boundary-breaking...
CARS
lawnandlandscape.com

Doosan Bobcat unveils first all-electric compact track loader

Doosan Bobcat unveiled its new, all-electric Bobcat T7X compact track loader at CES 2022. The T7X is the first machine of its kind to be fully electric, offering the full benefits of eliminating hydraulic systems, components, emissions and vibrations. "Doosan Bobcat is at the forefront of innovation, and we are...
CARS
dtnpf.com

Bobcat Reveals Electric Compact Loader at Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (DTN) -- Doosan Bobcat has unveiled an all-electric Bobcat T7X compact track loader at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 -- a high-profile, three-day technology show ending Friday. The T7X is the first machine of its kind to be fully electric, eliminating hydraulic systems, emissions and vibration, while providing a cleaner, quieter machine.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Fisker Inc. Reveals World’s First Digital Radar in a Production Vehicle, Bringing State-of-the-Art Safety to Fisker Ocean All-Electric SUV

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – is showcasing its Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV at CES in Las Vegas, highlighting the vehicle’s state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).
CARS
CNET

Chrysler announces at CES 2022 it's going all-electric by 2028

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. On Wednesday, as part of its CES 2022 news blitz, Chrysler announced it's aiming to go all electric by 2028. The venerable Stellantis division will offer its first EV by 2025 before ditching internal combustion completely a few years later.
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
gearjunkie.com

Rivian Tailgate Bike Rack: Patent Reveals Clever Design for Electric Truck

Load and secure your bike without sacrificing any cargo space. Our expert breaks down Rivian’s tailgate bike rack. Pickup truck owners know — all that cargo space opens up a world of possibility for outdoor adventures. But the key is using the space wisely. Unfortunately, tossing a couple...
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy